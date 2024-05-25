Where to find and how to defeat Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is one of the handful of NPC bosses that you can encounter in the v30.00 Wrecked update. There is a new faction of NPCs on the Fortnite island called the Wasteland Warriors. They have a few leaders who are assigned different points of interest to look after; Ringmaster Scarr is one of them.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, including where to find her, how to defeat her, and the rewards for defeating her.

Ringmaster Scarr's location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can be found in the Nitrodome (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

You can find Ringmaster Scarr in the Nitrodome. This is a point of interest in the new biome created by the sandstorm that brought the Wasteland Warriors to the Fortnite island.

The Nitrodome is a wild circus with a large central pit with cars and a timer on top. Once the timer hits 00:00, Ringmaster Scarr will spawn in front of you.

How to defeat Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Once Ringmaster Scarr spawns, use your strongest weapon to break her shield. You can also use cars to deal damage to this NPC boss. There are a lot of mod boxes in the Nitrodome ring. Drive over them to mod your vehicle. This will help you dish out additional damage to Ringmaster Scarr.

It is important to be wary of the explosives that this boss drops. They can potentially be fatal for you. So, don't stay in the explosion radius.

Furthermore, it is advisable to have a shield on you at all times during the Ringmaster Scarr boss fight. This NPC is capable of a lot of damage. So, it is important to collect Shield regenerators to quickly get your defenses back up if Scarr breaks it during the fight.

Also read: Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Map changes, weapons, items, vehicle mods, and more

Rewards for defeating Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

You will get the following items after successfully defeating Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite:

Ringmaster Scarr's Medallion

Ringmaster Scarr's Mythic Boom Bolt

Ringmaster Scarr's kitted-out vehicle

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: All new Medallions and what they do

That concludes everything you need to know about Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. If you like this game, consider reading our other Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback