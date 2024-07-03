“Damn this looks fun”: Community is in awe of the Fortnite Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Chapter 5 Season 3

Epic Games recently released the Fortnite Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Chapter 5 Season 3, further adding to the season's post-apocalyptic landscape by bringing the master of magnetism’s ability for players to use in the game. Given how versatile and powerful the item is, it is no surprise that players have been having fun with it and exploring all the possibilities it opens up in gameplay.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/DamnHare, where the player shared a series of clips in Chapter 5 Season 3 matches, donning the Xenomorph Outfit and putting the Fortnite Magneto Gauntlets Mythic to good use. The player expressed how enjoyable and fun using the new gauntlets can be and even joked about how the Mythic will likely be nerfed soon.

The Reddit post attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with members coming forward to express their takes regarding the Fortnite Magneto Gauntlets Mythic. Reddit user u/DamnHare, in awe upon witnessing how powerful the gauntlets can be, simply stated:

“Damn this looks fun"

Comments from the community (Reddit/DamnHare)

Other members of the community had their own opinions and criticisms regarding the Fortnite Magneto Gauntlets Mythic, with Reddit user u/Baguette_lord2080 expressing their frustration at not being able to find the new item in the game. User u/broccoli_fan echoed this sentiment, highlighting how Epic Games needs to increase the drop rates for the new Mythic.

Comments from the community (Reddit/DamnHare)

Meanwhile, another user, u/TemporalAcapella, couldn’t help but admire the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic, exclaiming how the item, in conjunction with mobility items such as Nitro Splash in Chapter 5 Season 3, would make for an enjoyable experience in the season. Reddit user u/360NoScoped_lol revealed how they were surprised when they realized the Gauntlets come packaged with a low gravity effect that negates all fall damage.

How to get the Fortnite Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Fortnite Magneto Gauntlets Mythic (Image via Epic Games)

The Magneto Gauntlets Mythic was added to the game recently to celebrate the arrival of Wastelander Magneto in the Wrecked Battle Pass, allowing players to embody the mutant master of magnetism himself and utilize his powers in pursuit of a Victory Royale. Luckily, the Mythic is not rare by any means as players can find it on their looting journey in chests and floor loot.

Additionally, players can find and interact with the Wastelander Magneto NPC to purchase the Mythic in exchange for Gold Bars, providing an easier pathway to acquire this versatile tool.

