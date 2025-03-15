Davy Jones is hiding a hilarious secret in Fortnite 

Every now and then, the Fortnite community as a whole stumbles onto something new and posts it on Reddit. At times, the discovery is mundane and relates to some in-game mechanic, like the visual glitch that renders huge items.

Ad

At others, it is related to cosmetics like the Spider Gamer's Locker Bundle, which no one knew was there in the first place. However, every so often, something hilarious is discovered, and users can't help but stop and stare. In this case, the reason for stopping and staring is the near-immortal god of passing to the afterlife and captain of the Flying Dutchman, Davy Jones.

It turns out that due to having a peg-leg, the character can only wear one Croc(s) or Kick(s). This is what Reddit user adrianahasaids had to say about this:

Ad

Trending

"Now I want him just for this reason alone."

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

And seeing him in this predicament will never not be funny for all time to come, especially since users still have to pay the full price to gain access to Crocs and Kicks. That is just the tip of the iceberg of this hilarious discovery. Here is more on the matter at hand.

Arr, shiver me timbers, Davy Jones is making waves in the world of fashion in Fortnite

Ad

Ever since this was posted on Reddit, it has steadily gained traction. While it was obvious that a peg-leg wouldn't be able to accommodate a shoe, no one took note of it until now. If nothing else, this is brilliant attention to detail by Epic Games, and it stays true to how a peg-leg would work in real life.

However, given the Fortnite community and their love for humor, one user had a brilliant suggestion regarding what to do with the other shoe that was missing. banjoface123 had this to say:

Ad

"The other should replace his hat."

It would be funny for sure, but Epic Games is likely not to commit to this change. Furthermore, the Crocs/Kicks Davy Jones is wearing are the Crocs Classic Clog 'White', which cost 1,000 V-Bucks. As such, one user commented that Epic Games should refund 500 V-Bucks as compensation.

Comment byu/AnenJK from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Ad

Another user, Gciel35, wrote, stating that the entire fiasco with the Crocs/Kicks is the sole reason they want to purchase the Davy Jones Outfit. Who wouldn't want a fashionable God of the deep, right? Another user, effystonm, outright asked, "Why would he wear two?" to which the OP replied, "His crab leg could get cold."

All said and done, this was a genius design choice by Epic Games. Instead of just allowing the character to equip a pair of Crocs/Kicks, the idea to let them just have one for the functional foot is very cool.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback