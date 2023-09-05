Did Fortnite redeem itself with Chapter 4 Season 4? Explained

Did Fortnite redeem itself with Chapter 4 Season 4? Given that the community seems to be overwhelmed with the Heist-themed storyline and loot pool showcased thus far, it's safe to assume that Epic Games did redeem itself. When comparing the reception received in the first week of Chapter 4 Season 3 and now, things are off the charts.

A good indication of the same is the fact that the game broke its own record for the most concurrent players - twice in a row. If this was not enough, hashtags related to the current season are still trending nearly two weeks after things went live. This is not the only thing that Epic Games got right. There are many other factors that have led to the creation of a brilliant redemption arc.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is the redemption arc that Epic Games needed

1) Chapter 4 Season 4's "Heist" theme is outright amazing

While many state that the seasonal theme is related to spycraft given the numerous similarities with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, the season is officially based on heists. While this concept has been in-game since late Chapter 4 Season 1, that saw the re-introduction of Vaults, Epic Games has taken things to the next level this time around.

The entire premise of the "Heist" revolves around Nolan Chance and his ragtag crew of heistmen, women, and walking-talking fish stealing from Vaults. While artifacts and valuable items are up for grabs, Innovator Slone has hired him to steal Kado Thorne's magnum opus - the time machine. With it, Slone could potentially travel back to the past and perhaps put a stop to every bad thing that ever happened or take control of everything herself.

2) The antagonist is literally an immortal vampire

Coming to Kado Thorne, the individual that Nolan Chance intends to steal the time machine from - well, he is an immortal vampire. He has been around since the dawn of time, likely eons, and is unaffected by most events in the metaverse. Though it is unclear why Epic Games took so long to introduce him to the storyline, there were signs all along.

Nevertheless, with him being the new protagonist in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, uncertainty once again hangs over the island like an ominous dark cloud. For the time being, he has been using the time machine to collect artifacts from the past, but given a chance, he could potentially rewrite the entire timeline if he so chose to. It will be interesting to see what narrative direction his storyline will take.

3) Fortnitemares 2023

With October around the corner and falling in line with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, it's safe to say that the storyline will overlap with Fortnitemares 2023. Leakers/data-miners have already uncovered a few things that Epic Games has planned. Special items/weapons will be added to the loot pool alongside the Horde Rush LTM.

It also seems that Kado Thorne will be turning into a vampire and will be given a "Siphon" ability. He will be able to steal hit-points from players, which will make him a considerably tough Boss NPC to take on in battle. There are also rumors that an eclipse will occur during Fortnitemares 2023 and will continue until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

4 New loot pool and Named Locations

The final reason why Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has redeemed Epic Games is the new loot pool and Named Locations. Starting with the first one, the new loot pool is nothing short of insane. The Rocket Ram and Business Turret have spruced up combat to a large extent. The Rocket Ram is useful for breaking out and escaping or breaking in, while the Business Turret provides an autonomous sentry for protection.

Moving on, the three new Named Locations added to the island are absolutely spectacular. They are extremely dynamic and contain multiple levels (including Vaults) for players to explore. Although the island has not changed much, these new locations are more than enough to keep players engaged until Chapter 4 Season 4 ends.

