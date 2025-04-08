Fortnite Ballistic v34.30 patch notes revealed

The Fortnite Ballistic v34.30 update is finally here, and this time, it brings a lot of important changes to the tactical FPS game mode. Whether you're a new player or a seasoned pro, this patch introduces exciting new content for all. With new maps, gadgets, weapons, and a reset to Ranked mode, there’s a lot to explore and test.
Here's everything included in the Fortnite Ballistic v34.30 patch notes.
Fortnite Ballistic v34.30 patch notes: New maps, gadgets, and weapons
New maps: Hammer Fall and Storm Chaser Cove
A new playlist called Test Grounds has replaced Unranked Ballistic. This mode gives players access to experimental Fortnite maps before their final version is released. The two new shell maps are as follows:
- Hammer Fall: A fortress-style map with tall structures and open battle areas. It’s ideal for long-range fights.
- Storm Chaser Cove: A beach resort-style map designed for fast-paced, close-range battles. Low walls make it easy to toss grenades or scout enemies.
These maps rotate based on what the players in your match recently played. Players will be able to give Epic Games feedback for visual improvements.
New gadgets: Fire Grenade and Overdrive
Two new gadgets have been added to the Ballistic playlist:
- Fire Grenade: Like molotovs, you can throw it to create a fiery zone that damages enemies over time. It is great for area denial and forcing out opponents from behind a cover.
- Overdrive: This item grants a temporary boost to your movement speed, reload time, and weapon swapping. It also helps you plant or defuse the bomb (Rift Point) significantly faster.
New weapons: Burst Assault Rifle and Sovereign Sniper
The v34.30 update also adds two new weapons to the Fortnite Ballistic loot pool:
- Burst Assault Rifle: It delivers a burst of three high-damage rounds, similar to the Battle Royale variant but without the scope. It could be one of the best weapons for holding angles and defending key locations.
- Sovereign Sniper: A high-damage sniper rifle made for precision shots and long-range engagements.
Bug fixes and improvements
The update also brings a lot of gameplay improvements:
- Fixed grenades triggering Proximity Mines through walls.
- Fixed grenades not damaging enemies inside Bubble Shields.
- Fixed issue where dropped weapons carried into later rounds.
- Resolved delay in opening and buying from the Buy Menu.
- Fixed falling-through-map bug on Skyline 10’s B site.
- Resolved bug causing weapons to rotate while sliding.
- Fixed crashes when leaving or being eliminated in Ballistic matches.
- Cleaned up redundant notifications in the activity feed.
- Reduced load times for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
- Various performance optimizations.
Apart from that, the first official Ranked season of the game is now live. Named R&D Season 1, it will start with a full rank reset. All players must play one placement match to receive their new rank.
The patch notes also mentioned the following in-game features will soon be released:
- Addition of a tutorial mode.
- Scoreboard visibility after death.
- Damage falloff tweaks for the Flex Gadget.
- Better audio for walking and sprinting.
For those wondering how to give feedback to the developers, the various ways to do so include post-match surveys, the official Fortnite Subreddit page, and the official Discord server.
That's everything in the Fortnite Ballistic v34.30 patch notes.
