Fortnite buffs Chapter 3 Season 3 XP after massive backlash from players

What was promised to be a 'chill' and 'vibin' season in Fortnite has turned into an XP grind fest. The number of experience points required to level up was increased, while the amount earned via challenges was simultaneously decreased. Though Loopers do love a good challenge, this is not what they had in mind.

Barely a few hours after the season went live, players began airing their voices on Twitter and other social media platforms. One user on Reddit even provided a detailed breakdown of why leveling up in the current season is difficult. Suffice to say, math doesn't lie.

While this has been an issue in the past as well, in Chapter 3 Season 3, the problem has escalated to whole new heights. Thankfully, with pressure mounting and backlash building, Epic Games has finally decided to address this issue sooner rather than later.

Epic Games announces XP fix for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In a surprisingly yet needed move, Epic Games took to their official Twitter handle to address the XP issue at hand. Based on the information provided, the developers have been alerted to the backlash and want to reassure Loopers that fixes will be implemented.

New quests will be added to Fortnite following the 21.10 update, and events to earn XP throughout the summer will be implemented as well. In the meantime, they've also doubled the XP gained from Accolades and provided Supercharged XP, which only lasts for a brief duration. Nevertheless, these changes have been somewhat appreciated by the community.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've heard your concerns about XP. While there’s new quests in 21.10 and events to earn XP all summer, we also want to make things feel better now.



That being said, there are a few things to note, especially the wording that's been used in the Tweet. Based on the official information, it's only mentioned that new quests and XP events will be added soon. However, it does not specify that XP will be reworked.

If this is the case, the developers will simply add more methods to gain XP. They may not rework the number of XP awarded from challenges/quests or reduce the amount required to level up. Although the additional methods to gain XP will be welcoming, it's basically going back to square one. It will be more of a facade than anything else.

What does the Fortnite community think of the announcement?

The Supercharged XP is a welcome break, but it doesn't really do much to solve the problem. It's like putting a bandage on a cut, ripping it off after a few minutes, and expecting it to heal. While the analogy may not be the best, community members do share this sentiment. One user by the name _Rev0luti0nary_ said:

"Y'all really thought we wouldn't notice y'all skimping XP every season since this new chapter started - my question is why? Why do y'all continue to make this sh*t so grindy? After you hit lvl 100, the "alternate skin colors" are trash."

While the aesthetic of the cosmetics can be debated about, it's true that the XP has been reduced a little bit every season. Thus, to level up, Loopers are left with two choices: either buy Battle Pass tiers or play Fortnite for extended periods. Neither of these is feasible for everyone. Here's what others had to say about the same:

thereza loftus: "why not just put the xp back to 75k like it was instead of messing with it and actually fix the things that need fixing like putting the storm circle back to how it used to be before you hotfixed it making it smaller but no you wont screw the players as far as you're concerned"

briann: "fr they just want people to buy more tiers money-hungry fortnite"

CHEWIE: "Since they started allowing people to buy all 200 tiers instead of 100 , XP rewards were strangled, They're trying to push more people to buy more tiers rather than grind for a full season"

amanda|| Viper Main 💚:

Please stop nerfing xp

It was hard for me who works to get to a reasonable level

"We just want the xp we had from last season at LEAST. Please stop nerfing xp. It was hard for me who works to get to a reasonable level. I feel like I basically wasted my money because I didn't get to finish last season…"

Currently, there's nothing that players can do about this issue. Hopefully, Epic Games will rework the XP system rather than just adding more means to earn XP. Furthermore, at this point, the problem seems to be rubber-banding every season. If they don't find a permanent solution, many players may stop purchasing the Battle Pass altogether.

