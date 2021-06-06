Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Vaulted weapons, sci-fi guns, alien weapons teaser, and crafting

With just two days left for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 to begin; leaks, concept art, and POIs have begun running wild. A lot of changes are coming to the new season, and one of the most anticipated changes will be the loot pool.

Following the launch of Season 6, Epic Games introduced "Primal Weapons" to stay true to the primal theme. While some players enjoyed the theme, most felt otherwise. Nonetheless, it would seem as though the weapons are getting a complete overhaul in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

They nerfed it so hard to the point where it’s literally useless — jumbo 🛸 (@jumbothenerd) June 2, 2021

Happily vaulted

With Season 6 ending, Primal Weapons will be getting sent to the vault. While it's unclear if this will be permanent, at least for the duration of the new season, this will be the scenario.

Since Season 7's Theme is fully revealed now, I think its safe to tell you that Primal Stuff/Weapons are gone in Season 7!



At least that's what've been told from a trusted person, and I'm not saying anything else until the last 2-1 days of the season — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 2, 2021

With an entire set of weapons being vaulted, the loot pool has been emptied to make space for other weapons. Epic Games is yet to truly reveal a new futuristic loot pool.

From the Zapatron to other laser weapons, the Fortnite community is over the moon and eagerly waiting for futuristic weapons to be added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

maybe zapatron will come back who knows — zeno_x_ (@ZachAtt82558335) June 2, 2021

Sci-fi weapons from Save the World

If Epic Games is planning to add futuristic weapons, the developers won't have to look far for choices. Weapons from Fortnite's Save the World can be imported and added to the new season's loot pool.

Of course, the weapons will have to be re-balanced; however, they will make an amazing addition to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. This will allow players to enjoy futuristic tech from the premium Fortnite mode.

On a side note, speaking of sci-fi, Epic Games finally revealed an item from the new season, which could potentially be a weapon. However, it's too soon to say.

Hoping next season we get some of the sci-fi weapons from STW! 🔥



(u/M7mood95) pic.twitter.com/24XHwBdRAi — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 4, 2021

First look at Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7's weapons

On June 5th, 2021, Epic Games revealed three items from the new season. A weapon charm/toy, a new consumable, and a weapon.

By the looks of it, loopers will indeed be getting some sci-fi weapons. While there is no official word on what this futuristic weapon may be, it seems to resemble some type of crossbow.

and another teaser from Facebook. Seems like the tech shown in the teaser.



Island surveillance shows inhabitants abide by standard laws of gravitational force. Suggesting field tech deployed to counteract this.

What goes up… pic.twitter.com/LdhEg4rdHY — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 5, 2021

In addition to sci-fi weapons, it's almost a certainty that regular weapons will still be in the game. New exotic and mythic weapons will probably be added as well over the course of the new season.

Crafting the XCOM way

Crafting was added during Fortnite Season 6, and in some ways, this new mechanic has changed the dynamics of the game. Players can now simply upgrade their favorite weapons rather than look for more powerful variants.

Speaking of weapons, if sci-fi and futuristic weapons are going to be added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, fans might be wondering if new crafting recipes could be added as well. Considering these weapons would be advanced in nature, would the crafting material require a change as well?

6 alien goop to craft a normal pump into a plasma pump — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) June 5, 2021

It wouldn't be too outlandish if Epic Games considered adding additional collectible material to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. This would give players the chance to craft different types of weapons and allow them to get familiarized with the crafting system.

