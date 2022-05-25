Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: 8 Changes to expect next season

With less than two weeks to go before the next Fortnite season begins, players are anxious to find out what happens next. Even though Epic Games has been rather tightlipped, there are a few rumors and speculations flying in the wind.

These have to be taken with a pinch of salt but do have a chance of coming true. Since most of them have been showcased by prominent leakers, the odds of them coming to fruition are high.

With that being said, here are eight things that Loopers can expect to see next season.

Changes that Loopers can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Darth Vader NPC and POI

marlboro light @ArinjitMahanta

@ShiinaBR

#fortnite if Darth Vader is in the next battle pass, the collider poi is clearly a good fit for his castle, just replace some water from Loot Lake with lava and voilà, you have Darth Vader’s Castle. if Darth Vader is in the next battle pass, the collider poi is clearly a good fit for his castle, just replace some water from Loot Lake with lava and voilà, you have Darth Vader’s Castle.@ShiinaBR #fortnite https://t.co/W4bardywWC

Darth Vader's arrival has been confirmed for the next season of Fortnite. Although it's unclear who he's allied with, the Dark Lord will bring chaos and rumination to the island. Loopers will perhaps also get to witness a showdown between him and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In addition to him becoming an NPC and skin in the item shop, he will likely be getting his own POI as well. Given his stature in the world of pop culture, it's not too far-fetched to rule out.

2) The Seven reunited

After years of being showcased in-game via audiotapes, subtle hints, and leaks, The Seven will finally be reunited as one. All members will be fighting towards a common goal for the first time in a long while.

While The Paradigm hasn't yet been showcased in-game, it's known that she will be joining the team for the upcoming live event. This is based on the fact that she's an ace pilot and the only one who's truly capable of piloting Mecha.

3) Major landscape changes

With the Doomsday Device powering up and pulsating, there's no doubt that something horrific is going to happen on the island and soon. Since there's no telling what it can do, imagination is the limit.

However, with the Imagined Order and The Seven still at war, many major and minor POIs will be damaged. Since Mecha will be deployed as well, there's no doubt that the landscape next season will be disfigured.

4) MCU crossovers

If it wasn't already made obvious by two seasons' worth of MCU Crossovers, Chapter 3 Season 3 is likely to have more as well. With multiple issues of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War scheduled for publication next season, the trend will continue.

The only question remains who will be featured this time. Since most of the MCU characters showcased on the comic covers are already in-game, this leaves only two options available: Miles Morales and Black Captain America.

5) Creative 2.0

FN Create - Creative Leaks + News @FNCreateHub



He noted clearly that “We're building an economy, and it will help creators build businesses around their work.”



Via: It has officially been confirmed by Tim Sweeney that Fortnite Creative 2.0 will be released this year (2022)He noted clearly that “We're building an economy, and it will help creators build businesses around their work.”Via: @ShiinaBR It has officially been confirmed by Tim Sweeney that Fortnite Creative 2.0 will be released this year (2022)He noted clearly that “We're building an economy, and it will help creators build businesses around their work.”Via: @ShiinaBR

Creative 2.0 for Fortnite has been teased over and over again by Epic Games and leaks alike. It was thought that it would go live alongside Unreal Engine 5, but that didn't come to fruition.

Now, with "Night Night" re-added to the game files for the upcoming event, the developers may be adding in Creative 2.0 during the long downtime. However, with information hard to come by, readers should take this with a grain of salt.

6) Summer event

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Summer starts in 28 days from now, excited to see what Epic has up their sleeves for this year Summer starts in 28 days from now, excited to see what Epic has up their sleeves for this year 🔥 https://t.co/1Reg2Lzuuz

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer event in 2021 was a huge success. The developers tied up the alien theme of the season and used it well to create a nearly two-week-long festival. During this time, multiple skins of popular characters were reintroduced, and special quests were added to the game.

Given how successful the event was, it's likely that something similar will be implemented this year as well. Although the theme for the upcoming season hasn't been showcased, things will likely be a blast.

7) Major advancements in the storyline

Even though Fortnite Battle Royale mode was launched in 2017, storyline advances have started to pick up pace just recently. The Seven will be reunited, another Doomsday Device will be activated, and Mecha will be seen in action.

Following these events, next season, the developers are bound to dive deeper into the Imagined Order and The Seven's storyline dynamics. This will help newcomers get a better understanding of the game and add more lore to the already diverse storyline.

8) Jurassic Park crossover

HYPEX @HYPEX Possible Fortnite x Jurassic World collab?



The new movie releases a week after Season 3 release. And we know that Epic are working on a "HamsterBallV2" (Ballers V2) vehicle, could it be just a big coincidence? Possible Fortnite x Jurassic World collab?The new movie releases a week after Season 3 release. And we know that Epic are working on a "HamsterBallV2" (Ballers V2) vehicle, could it be just a big coincidence? https://t.co/rXPeb9ApHI

If the rumors and leaks turn out to be true, Fortnite will have a massive crossover with Jurassic Park. Since the Ballers 2.0 are in the works, they are likely to return as well.

Aside from vehicles, new dinosaurs and perhaps wildlife will be added in. If that is the case, another primal theme, or perhaps extinction, will be the star of the season. It would also fit in well with the fact that the island may be ravaged by the Doomsday Device.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu