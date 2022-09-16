Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks: Everything leaked so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is right around the corner. In just a couple of days, everything from Chapter 3 Season 3 will go away. This means there are very few opportunities left to unlock bonus styles, complete challenges, and earn free rewards as Season 4 will bring an entirely new day.

Even though it's nearly here, there is very little official information regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The official trailer has not yet been released and Epic Games is keeping a lot of information close to the chest.

However, there are plenty of leaks out there. Until more official information arrives, these are all the players have to go on. Here's what they can look forward to.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks: What to expect in the coming days

As usual, skin leaks are the most common to come out prior to a new season. Everyone wants to know what the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will have, and leakers do everything they can to provide that information.

A Spider-Gwen skin, from the hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was leaked, and has now been all but confirmed by Fortnite.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Epic are going with the Spider-Verse glitchy cel-shading for Gwen Looks like Epic are going with the Spider-Verse glitchy cel-shading for Gwen 🔥 https://t.co/08mprL7Qrx

A Fortnite leak suggests another skin is coming, but it won't be collaborative. Rather, it'll be a new version of a classic skin from an older Battle Pass. Emo Meowscles has been leaked by several prominent leakers.

Many had speculated that the next season would be Marvel-related, given the pattern already set. Chapter 1 Season 4 was superhero-filled and Chapter 2 Season 4 was entirely Marvel. With Spider-Gwen coming, many think they might be in line for another Marvel Battle Pass.

However, another of the Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks suggests that Marvel will not dominate this season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite's Season 4 is NOT Marvel themed! Fortnite's Season 4 is NOT Marvel themed!

This could mean that the time travel theory is correct. There are several Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks to suggest this, including HYPEX's findings that tons of old parts of the game have received recent updates.

HYPEX @HYPEX People are speculating that S4 is full of throwback due to the fact that it starts around BR's 5th birthday and Epic updating some stuff like Planes, Mechs, 50v50, Storm King, Shockwave Launcher, 2 Marvel Mythics, Spy Games, Old Chapters' Relics/POIs appearing & more..



Thoughts? People are speculating that S4 is full of throwback due to the fact that it starts around BR's 5th birthday and Epic updating some stuff like Planes, Mechs, 50v50, Storm King, Shockwave Launcher, 2 Marvel Mythics, Spy Games, Old Chapters' Relics/POIs appearing & more..Thoughts? https://t.co/5Ur8F1hSpq

Planes, Marvel items, and tons of old weapons have received updates, making them very likely to play a role in next season. If the leaks are true, Fortnite players could be taking a trip through time in the next season.

The end of a season is often met with a live event to kick off the next one. One leak suggests there's a possibility that Chapter 3 Season 3 will end with one, though it's not confirmed.

HYPEX @HYPEX



It *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly. The LAST update of this S3 (21.51) is set to arrive NEXT WEEKIt *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly. The LAST update of this S3 (21.51) is set to arrive NEXT WEEK 🔥It *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly.

Not all seasons have a live event, though. Other Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks suggest a new villain could be coming to town.

The Bloomwatcher seems poised to become the next villain after this season did not have one. Geno also remains an option, but the former has been leaked and is more likely.

There have been so many Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks, but this remains one of the most interesting ones. Mechs had long been a frustrating aspect of the game when they were not vaulted, but it seems Epic is planning on bringing them back.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? 🔥 https://t.co/DifL4Ep72x

Many have speculated that this could be some sort of Transformers collaboration, too. Given the timing of Chapter 3 Season 4, many have speculated about the Fortnitemares time of year.

According to HYPEX, a Halloween boss is in the works. This would presumably debut sometime in the middle of the season.

Other items like the Shield Bubble have also been leaked as potential additions. Ultimately, Fortnite gamers will know if any of these Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks are legitimate or not in a matter of days.

Finally, the last leak regarding next season is actually the end date.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to @_Tom_Henderson_ , Chapter 3 - Season 5 of Fortnite will start December 5th, 2022. According to @_Tom_Henderson_, Chapter 3 - Season 5 of Fortnite will start December 5th, 2022.

iFireMonkey has stated that the Season will start on December 5, which makes Season 4 slightly shorter season than previous ones. It will last around 80 days, which is how long gamers will have to unlock Spider-Gwen, Emo Meowscles, and others.

