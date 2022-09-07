Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 theme: What to expect, rumors, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is nearly here. As with all new seasons, rumors and speculations run wild before concrete leaks provide reliable information on what's to come. This time around, things aren't any different. Thanks to Epic Games remaining tight-lipped, a lot of unconfirmed information regarding the upcoming season has been floating about.

While a lot of it is purely speculative in nature, some of these rumors may come true. Here's some insight into the upcoming season's theme as per leaks and data mined elements.

Possible themes for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Throwback theme

The Reality Tree has new effects called "Hyper Bloom". We know that it's been bringing up old stuff slowly, so what if this "Hyper Bloom" is for next season, to get the throwback stuff for the 5th BR anniversary

Ever since the start of the current season, The Reality Tree has been bringing Fortnite's past back to life. POIs from across spacetime have been rifted onto the island. In each match, a different reality becomes the dominant feature of certain POIs.

Given that this entity can control spacetime, rumors that it can even rift in larger chunks of the past have surfaced. Not just POIs, but entire themes are expected to cross over as well. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 may be a mix-and-match of the past if this is the case. Players can expect old friends and enemies to make a comeback.

Since the past will not be limited to NPCs and POIs, OG weapons may also make a return. If this does come to pass, it'll be interesting to see what the loot pool looks like. With so many weapons and items to choose from, which ones will be omitted and added is anyone's guess.

2) Black Goo theme

While there have been many strange occurrences on the island in the past, the appearance of Black Goo is one of the weirdest to date. After the Fortnite update v21.50, trails of Black Goo were spotted on the spawn island. At first, no one gave much thought to it. However, upon closer inspection, a footprint was spotted as well.

According to some theorists, the Black Goo is connected to the infamous POI, The Rig. Given that it is modeled after an oil rig, the Black Goo may be residue from the drilling process. What's more interesting is the fact that Midas was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2 alongside The Rig.

Since it has been confirmed that the Golden Mischief Maker is alive, the appearance of the Black Goo may have something to do with his return. However, there's nothing in the files at present to support this theory. Players will have to wait for more information to get a clearer picture.

3) Crossover from the Zero War comics









Our confirmed look at GENO - Founder and Leader of The Imagined Order! He will be officially revealed in Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics. He also matches the new skin seen in yesterday's survey as well as the photograph with Slone from a while back!

The final issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is set to go live on September 28, 2022. This will be roughly ten days after Chapter 3 Season 4 begins. Since the comic's final issue will showcase Geno and others battling it out, the season's theme may reflect this saga.

With the comics and metaverse being interconnected, characters from each universe are expected to cross over next season. The theme could perhaps take a deep dive into the history of Geno in Fortnite. This could include aspects such as showcasing his origin, formation of the Imagined Order, and how he plans to take back control of The Zero Point from The Seven.

Since The Zero Point is the key to the metaverse, maintaining control of the object is of the utmost importance. While Geno may be immortal, it means nothing if The Zero Point is lost. The theme may revolve around these aspects and reveal some backstory and lore-driven narrative to players.

