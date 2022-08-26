Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Will it be yet another Marvel themed season?

Disney and Epic Games have been collaborating to create memorable experiences in Fortnite for some time now. From Star Wars to Indiana Jones, nothing is off-limits. As long as there's hype, these two conglomerates will look for opportunities to cash in on it, which is not bad. At the end of the day, money makes the world go round.

However, in recent times, there's been a lot of focus on characters from Marvel. As seen from the start of Chapter 3, MCU has been a major part of every aspect of the game. Spider-Man was part of the first season's battle pass, while Doctor Strange and Prowler featured in the next season.

To add icing to the cake, at the start of the new chapter, The Daily Bugle was added to the island as a POI, and that's not all. The five-part Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic is also currently running parallel to the storyline in-game. With the MCU featuring so heavily in the metaverse, will the next season be a Marvel-themed season as well?

Marvel all the way in Fortnite

Will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 be Marvel themed? Well, it's hard to say yes or no. However, elements from the MCU will definitely feature in-game for the duration of the new season. While this may sound like guesswork, there are a lot of leaks and tweets to back up these claims.

To start, the fifth and final issue of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic will be released on September 28. Given that Donald Mustard has a habit of timing things according to the storyline, it can be taken for granted that some events in the comic will reflect in-game.

Since Epic Games uses several mediums to tell the story of the metaverse, things are spread out across various channels. An excellent example of this was when The Foundation appeared in Gotham. Through the comics, Epic told the story of how he ended up there and made his way back to the island in-game.

HYPEX @HYPEX (Thanks to Iron Man's Mythic Gloves were updated 2 days ago and the writer of the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comics confirmed that we'll get a new Iron Man skin in the final issue(Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for letting me know) Iron Man's Mythic Gloves were updated 2 days ago and the writer of the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comics confirmed that we'll get a new Iron Man skin in the final issue 🔥 (Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for letting me know) https://t.co/WIJLQrXDVQ

According to HYPEX, two items related to Marvel were recently updated. The first was Iron Man's Mythic Gloves, which were updated on August 18. Usually, when items get updated, they are being prepped to get re-added to the game.

Another major item that got updated was Thanos' Infinity Stones effect. Given that the Infinity Gauntlet hasn't been seen in a very long time, updating files related to it suggests that it may be re-introduced in-game via an LTM.

HYPEX @HYPEX Thanos' Infinity Stones effects were updated recently. No idea why tho.. 🤔 Thanos' Infinity Stones effects were updated recently. No idea why tho.. 🤔 https://t.co/AjNHwh8uAX

At the moment, these are the only pieces of solid evidence that would suggest that Marvel will play a role in the upcoming season. However, looking beyond validated information, rumors suggest the next season will feature more assets from Marvel than is currently being discussed.

Rumors and speculations

Based on a leak from 4chan, it seems that Marvel will yet again be "heavily" collaborating with Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 4. A lot of characters from the MCU will be featured as skins in the item shop and battle pass as well. The list includes the likes of Spider-Man 2099, Ultron, Vision, and Anti-Vision.

FNBRWatch - Fortnite Leaks @FNBRWatch



Again, Take it with a grain of salt and is probably fake but may as well post it just incase.



#Fortnite Another 4chan leak has surfaced!Again, Take it with a grain of salt and is probably fake but may as well post it just incase. Another 4chan leak has surfaced!Again, Take it with a grain of salt and is probably fake but may as well post it just incase.#Fortnite https://t.co/WsDYEOogtI

Since there are already numerous variants of Spider-Man skins in-game, having another one wouldn't be too difficult to imagine. Something similar can be said for Vision and Anti-Vision. Given that Scarlet Witch is in the metaverse, completing the pair is only logical. Ultron, on the other hand, seems like a wild card.

Nevertheless, with about three weeks to go until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 begins, more confirmed leaks should be coming out soon. While some of the things mentioned in the 4chan post may be true as well, readers should take it with a sprinkle of optimism.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi