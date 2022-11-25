Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks: New map, event details, flying animals, and more

Although it's still too early for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks to start appearing en masse on social media, a few have already been revealed. However, it's uncertain if the content of these leaks will come to fruition as soon as the new phase of the storyline starts.

Nevertheless, they do provide a rough idea as to what players can expect to see in the future. With imagination being the limit in the metaverse, there's no telling what Epic Games has planned. With that said, here are a few Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks.

Note: The leaks are based on confirmation and speculation.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks foretell of a strange new world

1) New Map - New Reality

Ako | Fortnite News



I'd just like to point out that Event names usually don't correlate to the Season Theme



My personal theory is both C2 & C3 maps will fuse and create Asteria

As seen in the key artwork for the Chapter 3 Season 4 "Fracture" live event, the island will be ripped apart and broken into pieces. This is a customary act for ending each major phase of the storyline, and this time around, things are no different.

In Chapter 1, everything was sucked into a black hole. In Chapter 2, the island was flipped over. Given that it can't be re-flipped, the only possibility is that the new island is located in a different reality.

That said, this will be the first time since Chapter 2 that a new storyline will play out in a brand new reality. Sadly, as of yet, there are no Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks that provide a visual reference as to what things may look like.

2) Rifts, Chrome Vortex, and Bushranger? (Potential Spoiler Alert)

A few hours ago, purported images of the Chapter 3 Season 4 "Fracture" live event were leaked online. Although leakers cannot confirm if they are indeed real or not, speculation is rife.

The images leaked showcase two different stages of the live event. In one, multiple Chrome Vortex can be seen ripping apart the island, while in the other, rifts can be spotted in the sky.

Bushranger (NPC or player-used character) can be seen observing the rifts as pieces of the island are shown being pulled through them. Where they go and what happens to them is largely unknown. With that said, it's best to wait and see what transpires during the live event.

3) Flying Wildlife

HYPEX



You will be able to Boost & Idle. And it's most likely what that "Saddle" gappler-looking item is for.

Rideable Flying Animals are all but confirmed by HYPEX's early Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks. Although it's unknown what manner or creature players will be able to fly on, they will no doubt take to the sky and soar among the many seagulls on the island.

On that note, considering that all wildlife on the island roams wild and free, it's very likely that the upcoming Flying Wildlife will do the same. Players will likely have to capture or tame these flying creatures before being able to ride them into battle like a Valkyrie.

4) Chapter 4 theme

While there are no Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks that mention the theme of the next phase of the storyline, it's likely going to be related to a fresh start. With the island in Reality Zero being broken into bits, there's nothing left for anyone to go back to.

This includes all factions and major characters such as The Imagined Order, The Seven, and The Herald. That said, those left behind will either perish or have a back-up plan in place. On that note, it'll be interesting to see what becomes of Doctor Slone and Gunnar.

With the IO's base of operations directly below the island, its structural integrity will no doubt be compromised. However, knowing how resourceful they are, they might use The Bridge to escape to safety before things come to an end.

5) Characters and NPC - Geno, The Nothing, and The Foundation

Despite there being no Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks that provide information on the aforementioned characters at the moment, they are pivotal to the storyline. That said, they will no doubt have a hand in the events that transpire in the new reality.

FNAssist



He will be officially revealed in



Our confirmed look at GENO - Founder and Leader of The Imagined Order!

To start, Geno is likely to make an appearance on the new island sometime during the next phase of the storyline. After he was revealed in the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, Epic Games will no doubt want to focus on this self-proclaimed hero and savior of reality.

FNBRintel



What skins would you like to see featured in the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battlepass? Personally I would love to see The Nothing! #Fortnite 3D Remake by @easkateconcepts

While there's not much known about The Nothing, this puppeteer is far from done with influencing characters in the metaverse. Given its connection to The Last Reality, there's more at play than currently meets the eye.

As for The Foundation, with Dwayne Johnson playing the character in-game, his role in the storyline is far from done. Given his drive for vengeance, he will not rest until The Zero Point is safely under his watch.

6) Miles Morales Skin

HYPEX



I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shop

While this is more of a stretch based on speculation than it being related to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 leaks, Miles Morales may be a Battle Pass skin. Taking into account that leakers rightly predicted Spider-Gwen featuring in the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, it's not outlandish to imagine the same for Miles Morales.

While it can be argued that leakers confirmed that he would be featured in the item shop, this was a prediction for Chapter 3 Season 4. When it comes to Chapter 4, there are a lot of new unknown variables at play.

Perhaps Epic Games decided to add him to the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. With a new phase of the storyline generating so much hype, having his skin featured in the BP would be a smart marketing move. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen what the developers have in mind.

