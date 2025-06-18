Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.10) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.10) downtime and release countdown are one and a half hours (90 minutes) apart. The Fortnite downtime today (June 18, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time.
In terms of new content, based on the early patch notes for Fortnite update (v36.10), two new modes will be added to the game. Fortnite Festival Season 9 featuring Bruno Mars will also go live. There's talk of an upcoming mini-event as well, but details are still coming in.
Here are the details regarding the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for update v36.10.
Note: The information here has been obtained from Epic Games but is subject to change at their discretion.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.10) downtime countdown time for all major time zones
The United States of America and Europe
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.10) will start early morning for those in the United States of America and later in the day for Europe. Here are the timings:
- 1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 3:00 am Central Time (CT)
- 4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.10) downtime will start in the afternoon for regions in Asia. For Japan and Australia, servers will only go down for maintenance early evening. Here are the timings:
- 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.10) release countdown time for all major time zones
The United States of America and Europe
When downtime ends for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.10), the servers will go live at wee hours of the morning in most parts of America and later in the day for most of Europe. Here are the timings:
- 2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 4:30 am Central Time (CT)
- 5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 11:30 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
Downtime for Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.10) will end by late afternoon and early evening in Asia. Those in Japan and Australia will be able to play at night. Here are the timings:
- 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 6:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
