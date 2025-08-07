Fortnite downtime today (August 7, 2025): When will servers be back up?

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Aug 07, 2025
The Fortnite downtime today (August 7, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 2 AM ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior, and the servers will be back online by 7 AM ET. This downtime paves the way for v37.00, the start of Chapter 6 Season 4, Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome. With this being the start of the next phase of the storyline, there's a lot of new content to expect.

The Shock 'N Awesome Battle Pass Outfits have already been revealed, alongside numerous upcoming weapons. Epic Games has also showcased a cinematic, through which we know what to expect in terms of gameplay. The D77-TC Pelican from Halo will likely feature as a vehicle in-game.

Here is information about the Fortnite downtime today (August 7, 2025) and how long you can expect it to last.

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (August 7, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (August 7, 2025) will last approximately four hours. The servers will go offline at 2 AM ET and should return by 7 AM ET, lasting a total of five hours. An update will officially be provided when things are back to normal.

Additionally, if you are playing on PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox One & Series X, you will be able to pre-download the update starting right now. This will save you time. Unfortunately, if you play on PC, there is no pre-download option available, and the update size will be larger than usual.

Content changes for Fortnite update v37.00

With this being a new phase of the storyline, there's a lot of new content being introduced. This includes weapons, items, cosmetics, Medallions, Boons, POIs changes, and an enemy type that the community has dubbed as "Bugs." They will likely be the season's main antagonist, and events that follow will be related to them and their invasion.

If you'd like a more in-depth look into what's coming, here are the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) patch notes. Keep in mind that not everything mentioned will be added on day one, but rather introduced gradually as the season progresses.

That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (August 7, 2025). If you're still in-game or want to have a few more rounds in Battle Royale, there's time to spare. Since everything will be reset, there's no need to worry about losing out on progress. Play until you're booted from the session.

