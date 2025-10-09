Fortnite downtime today (October 9, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (October 9, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the servers are taken offline. If you're still in-game, you have some time left to log out before to save your progression. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. In terms of new content, Epic Games has showcased what to expect for Fortnitemares 2025. There are a lot of collaborations, jumpscares, and surprises in store. Doja Cat will also be added to the Metaverse as an Icon Series Outfit. That said, here's more about Fortnite downtime today (October 9, 2025).How long will the Fortnite downtime today (October 9, 2025) last?According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (October 9, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and will be back online by 5:30 am ET. Epic Games will provide an official update when the servers are live again.Note: Fortnite downtime today (October 9, 2025) could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.Content changes for Fortnite update v37.50In terms of new content, Jason Voorhees, Scooby Doo and the Gang, and Wednesday Adams have been confirmed to make an appearance. It is unclear if they will feature as NPCs on the island or merely be listed in the Item Shop. Both of these can be true as well, since NPCs are often sold as Outfits.Aside from characters from cartoons and Doja Cat, we can expect certain POIs to get a makeover for the spooky month. The entire island may also get retrofitted for Halloween in small ways. This includes things as a modified loot pool, jump scares, and other assets. Quests will also be part of the equation. There will be plenty of XP to earn. That's about everything you need to know about the downtime today (October 9, 2025). This will also likely be the last major update for this phase of the storyline and should continue until the end of the season.Read more Fortnite articles here:Fortnite leaks reveal upcoming Tron collaborationHow to play Fortnite on DiscordEpic Games honors a fan’s story with a heartfelt Fortnite tribute