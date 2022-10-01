Fortnite feet memes: A bizarre trend that's plaguing the community

Fortnite feet memes have been plaguing the community over the past few months. The bizarre trend has gained a lot of traction across social media, especially on Twitter and TikTok, where many users seem to enjoy this kind of content.

Making Fortnite memes about feet has become popular since the release of the Medley outfit during the summer event. Players frequently post these memes as a joke, although many members of the community don't find them funny.

Many Fortnite players are extremely talented and love sharing their fan art with the rest of the community. However, some of these talented artists enjoy focusing on the feet of Fortnite characters.

This article will take a closer look at the meme and the popularity it's gained in recent months. If you're a Fortnite player, chances are you've already seen some of these memes, whether it's on purpose or accidentally.

Fortnite feet memes have been very popular lately

The Brizabelle Fortnite skin (Image via Epic Games)

Ever since Fortnite Battle Royale was released, the community has been involved in creating fan art for the game's characters. Some characters like Ramirez, Jonesy, and Headhunter have been more popular than others, resulting in an influx of artwork focusing on them.

Many talented artists have had their own creations added to the video game. A lot of skins that have been designed by Fortnite players have been added as well, and some of these were even added to the Battle Pass.

While some artists have given their best to create amazing-looking Fortnite Battle Royale skins, others have focused only on their feet. This is how the Fortnite feet meme was created.

As you can see from the tweet above, it's not surprising that so many players find Fortnite feet memes repulsive. A segment of the community, however, enjoys them.

The Fortnite feet meme has become a popular trend that has gone viral on social media. If players look it up on TikTok or Twitter, they will get thousands of different results, showing how big the trend has become.

The trend is all about drawing Fortnite characters with their feet being the main focus of the drawing. Even those who cannot draw have joined the movement by photoshopping feet on characters.

Haven is one of the many characters who've been included in Fortnite feet memes (Image via Epic Games)

Players who can't draw or photoshop joined the Fortnite feet meme trend by simply taking screenshots of characters in different poses that reveal their feet.

Fortnite players have a lot of disagreements regarding the state of the game. However, when it comes to the Fortnite feet trend, it seems that a lot of them have joined forces to make as much artwork as possible.

Community creations have always been a strong point of the Fortnite community, but the latest trend is rather bizarre.

The best Fortnite community creations

Mazy is the latest fan-made skin that came to Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Many skins that have been released in Fortnite Battle Royale have been designed by fans. Some of them look incredible and have been very popular.

Here are some of the best fan-made skins that have been released in the game:

Marigold

Summer Skye

Syd

Isabelle

Dream

Cozy Chomps

Eco

Snowbell

Tender Defender

Mazy is the latest fan-made Fortnite creation to come to the popular video game. This vibrant skin was released just a few weeks ago and can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Considering how many talented artists the Fortnite community has, players can expect Epic Games to turn more fan concepts into skins in the future.

