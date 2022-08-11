Fortnite: How to damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish

The new Fortnite challenges are out, and players have the opportunity to level up their Battle Pass by completing them. The Week 10 challenges were released on Thursday, August 11, and will remain active until the end of Chapter 3 Season 3.

As in the nine previous weeks, there are nine weekly quests in total. One of them requires players to damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish.

Fortnite @FortniteGame If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fish If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fish 🐟 https://t.co/DqMR6j9oHF

Fortnite Week 10 challenges are relatively easy, but if you struggle to complete them, this guide will help you. This article will explain how to damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish and the easiest way to complete the challenge.

How to damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish and complete the Fortnite challenge

Epic Games first added a Zero Point Fish to Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 2 Season 5. In this season, the Zero Point was exposed in the middle of the map and played a huge role in the events that followed the season.

This fish is perfect for players who love to move quickly during combat as it allows them to teleport behind an enemy. After consuming the fish, you can dash and warp for a short distance, which is just enough to surprise an opponent.

The Week 10 challenge requires players to damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish. To do this, you will have to first obtain the fish, and the easiest way to do this is by simply fishing. Grab a fishing pole or a Harpoon Gun, and you will obtain a Zero Point Fish in your first few catches.

While Epic Games hasn't revealed the exact spawn chance of a Zero Point Fish, it seems that it is relatively high. This doesn't come as a surprise since the game developer wants Fortnite players to use the fish that's been unvaulted recently.

After the catch, it's time to damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish. Considering that the fish has a limited duration, you will have to use it wisely and consume it just before you get into a fight with an enemy.

During the fight, you will have to dash forward before dealing damage, and this can be done by double pressing the jump button. You have to damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point fish, so make sure you are close to an enemy after you dash.

The easiest way to complete the Fortnite challenge

To complete the weekly challenge and earn 15,000 XP, you will have to deal 100 damage in total. It is very easy once you learn how the fish works and use dashing to your advantage.

The easiest way to damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish is to join a Team Rumble match and consume the fish. Loopers can either dash towards an enemy and hit them with a shotgun or simply dash and damage enemies from a safe distance with an assault rifle.

Players can complete the challenge with one accurate shot of a shotgun or with three to four hits with an assault rifle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi