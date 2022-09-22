With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, NPCs have been updated on the island. A few have disappeared, while others have been brought in. Currently, they also offer more services and have been reworked to function better in general.

Despite being quite useful, players seldom interact with them. For the most part, many don't see any value in spending time and getting to know the NPCs and what they offer. To change this, Epic Games has issued a challenge for players to purchase an item from Panther, Mancake, or The Underwriter.

Purchase an item from Panther, Mancake, or The Underwriter to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Upon completing this challenge, the player will be awarded with 20,000 XP. That being said, here's a step-by-step guide on how to purchase an item from Panther, Mancake, or The Underwriter in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite: How to purchase an item from Panther, Mancake, or The Underwriter - A step-by-step guide

To purchase an item from an NPC in Fortnite, all players have to do is follow these simple steps:

Interact with the NPC.

Select the item/service required.

Confirm the purchase using Gold Bars,

Given that each NPC offers different items and services, knowing the best person to interact with will help greatly during a match. Here's where they are located:

Panther - Unmarked building POI northwest of Shimmering Shrine.

Mancake - Rocky Reels.

The Underwriter: Top floor of the office building at Tilted Towers.

1) Panther

Panther at an unmarked gas station near Shimmering Shrine, selling Suppressed Submachine Gun 'Epic' (250) and Reveal Future Storm Circle (175) (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Panther NPC can be found roaming around an unmarked gas station situated northwest of the Chrome-covered Shimmering Shrine. While she's not really in a good tactical position considering her proximity to Herald's Sanctum, her offerings are decent.

For the price of 250 Gold Bars, players can purchase a Suppressed Submachine Gun (Epic) from her. Given how powerful a stealth weapon can be during a match, this weapon can come in handy. Furthermore, in exchange for 175 Gold Bars, she can reveal future storm circles, making it quite a good option for strategic players.

2) Mancake

Mancake at Rocky Reels, selling Shield Keg (250) and The Dub (600) (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Mancake NPC can be found roaming the Rocky Reels POI. When it comes to NPCs that offer amazing items/services, he stands tall on this list. For the steep price of 600 Gold Bars, players can purchase The Dub (Exotic), a powerful weapon that can send opponents flying when shot.

Additionally, he sells Shield Kegs, but they don't come cheap. Each one costs 250 Gold Bars. However, considering that this item completely restores shields for an entire squad, the price can be justified, if used strategically.

3) The Underwriter

The Underwriter at Tilted Towers, selling Shield Potion (120) and healing (Image via Fortnite.GG)

With Tilted Towers being a hot-drop region in most matches, it's a miracle that The Underwriter has managed to stay alive in the POI for this long. The NPC can be located on the top floor of the office building, with the easiest way to reach him being the rooftop.

He sells Shield Potions for 120 Gold Bars, which is rather absurd given that the item can be found in floor loot. Nevertheless, it would seem that, during times of war, inflated prices don't matter to those who require healing. Speaking of which, he offers healing services in exchange for Gold Bars as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far