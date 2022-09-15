Fortnite: Lack of original Battle Pass cosmetics is slowly turning into a major problem

Fortnite's Battle Pass is generally a mix and match of brilliance and contempt. In every new season, cosmetic items created by Epic and concept artists are handpicked to feature in-game on the Battle Pass. As mentioned, some are truly amazing while others tend to be less than fulfilling.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, the cosmetic skin, known as Snap, arrived with high expectations, but eventually failed to deliver. However, the biggest problem in the Battle Pass for some time now has been a lack of originality. While many skins are indeed original, the most sought-after ones (the tier 100 skins) seem to have lost their originality.

This is becoming a major problem that cannot be avoided by Epic Games any longer. Many within the community feel that this reduces the popularity of the Battle Pass in the long term, and doesn't make any sense to a large extent.

Originality is being replaced with popularity in Fortnite

While players being upset seems like an overreaction considering that the Battle Pass is not compulsory to purchase, there is a good reason for this conundrum. For the last five seasons in a row, the level 100 skin on the Battle Pass has been a character from that respective seasonal collaboration.

FNBRWatch - Fortnite Leaks @FNBRWatch Fun Fact: Its been over a YEAR since Fortnite has included an original tier 100 skin Fun Fact: Its been over a YEAR since Fortnite has included an original tier 100 skin

While there's nothing wrong with these skins as they are certainly amazing to look at, many players miss having high-quality original skins in the Battle Pass. Furthermore, they would have a strong connection to the storyline and add flavor to the game's lore. Being able to don their outfits and play a game felt special to fans.

However, with the introduction of collaboration skins in tier 100, that feeling is long gone. The last original skin was the Spire Assassin, which was part of the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Since this character spawned on the island as an enemy NPC, it had a significant connection to gameplay as well as lore.

Shadow @TheAgentShadow Spire Assassin!



Part of the Chapter 2 Season 6

Battle Pass, the eye-catching

Spire Assassin is from the

Looming Spire Set. Described as

a "Guardian of a world beyond

reality," this Legendary Outfit

rocks a fearsome and futuristic

look, ready for the Primal Season. Spire Assassin!Part of the Chapter 2 Season 6Battle Pass, the eye-catchingSpire Assassin is from theLooming Spire Set. Described asa "Guardian of a world beyondreality," this Legendary Outfitrocks a fearsome and futuristiclook, ready for the Primal Season. https://t.co/rY1jyfa5px

But that's not the worst part. In many seasons, the rewards from level 101 to 200 looked far too similar in design. Dubbed as 'Super Level Styles' by Epic, they are exact copies of the skin from the Battle Pass that is in play, with the only difference being their color.

This trend has continued for quite some time and finally seems to have irked the community. Even if these 'Super Styles' suited the ongoing theme of the season, it would have made sense. For instance, the 'Super Styles' for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, reflected the three different colored cubes present on the island at the time.

Sadly, this has not been the case in Fortnite Chapter 3, with the exception of Season 3. Given the Chrome theme, which is to be expected next season, a few of the 'Super Styles' fit in well. That being said, most don't fit in at all. While they do look good, they don't add further value to the game. Here's what a few fans had to say about this:

How can Epic Games fix this problem in Fortnite?

For starters, they can revert to including original skins at tier 100 of the Battle Pass. With so many characters to choose from in the metaverse and a never-ending flow of concept art, adding one original tier 100 skin per season is not a huge ask.

Secondly, reducing the number of vague Super Level Styles would help. Simply doing reskins and recolorations of an already released character makes little to no sense. While they can be good to look at, they have no real value as such. If anything, it just makes things monotonous and bland.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Here's a look at all the teased skins that will be included in the Season 4 Battle Pass



What's your thoughts on the current ones revealed? #Fortnite Teaser SkinsHere's a look at all the teased skins that will be included in the Season 4 Battle PassWhat's your thoughts on the current ones revealed? #Fortnite Teaser Skins 👕Here's a look at all the teased skins that will be included in the Season 4 Battle PassWhat's your thoughts on the current ones revealed? https://t.co/aaIEyzHuAZ

That being said, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will hopefully have better 'Super Styles' to choose from. However, given that two of the upcoming Battle Pass skins are reskins, it's safe to say that more are likely on the way. One can only hope that the tier 100 skin is an original creation and not just another character from a crossover.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S