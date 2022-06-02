Fortnite's Battle Pass falling from grace, says the community

Every new season in Fortnite has two parts - the storyline and the Battle Pass that's themed on the ongoing events in the storyline for the season. The cosmetics and characters featured help build the narrative and give players some perspective on what's going on.
The systematic process has ensured that season after season, the Battle Pass provides fans with bits of story-driven cosmetics to help build the theme. However, of late, the scenario has changed. Characters feel random, out of theme, and for the most part, make no sense. Here's the community's take on how the Battle Pass is slipping from good graces.
Fortnite's Battle Pass may soon become a hard-pass for the community
Epic Games is a forerunner when it comes to innovation in a Battle Royale game. They were the first to introduce a free-to-play live event and even invented the Battle Pass system, which has found great success over the years.
The Battle Pass was so successful that back during Chapter 1 Season 3, Epic Games managed to sell five million of them on day one. Taking into consideration that each Battle Pass is 950 V-Bucks or roughly translates to about $9.50, the total earnings for them is about $47,500,000, and that's just from one day.
Suffice to say, Battle Passes have played a major role in funding the developers and keeping Fortnite free-to-play. However, in recent times, Battle Passes have become sloppy and players are starting to notice these irregularities.
For instance, in Chapter 2 Season 7, the Battle Pass was loaded with cosmetics that resonated with the invasion/alien theme. Superman, Rick Sanchez, and even a customizable Kymera were part of the ensemble. It felt as if everything was carefully curated to help build the narrative for the season.
Fast-forward to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and a lot of the cosmetics in the Battle Pass make no sense. According to community members, Epic Games seems to be pushing survey skins to the forefront rather than bringing on ones that resonate with the season. However, not everyone agrees with this and there's a reason why.
Since survey skins are blank in terms of storyline, they can be added to fill in gaps as the developers see fit. For instance, ever since the Naruto collaboration, anime skins have been pouring into the game.
Erisha is the latest of these anime skins to be featured on the Battle Pass. Now, although the skin makes no sense when cross-examed with the theme of the season, there's no harm done. According to fans, even though she's not themed for the season, she could be working for The Seven.
Thus, logically, adding her to the Battle Pass would make sense. Furthermore, as a few fans pointed out, Epic Games has done it all. Fortnite has been around since 2017 and there have been close to two dozen Battle Passes created till date. Here are a few more reactions from fans on both sides of the debate:
Even though the developers are talented, it's impossible to create themed skins for every occasion season after season. But the question being asked here is: Will it hamper the amount of Battle Passes that are sold each season?
The answer is, absolutely not.
The Fortnite Battle Pass is here to stay for good
As long as the developers can provide value for money, fans will keep buying them. In fact, thanks to the Zero-Build mode, the sales numbers will sky-rocket next season as new players join the metaverse.
If the new Battle Pass does indeed contain Darth Vader and Indiana Jones as the leaks state, fans will stop at nothing to purchase it. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may just be the most profitable season yet for Epic Games.
But with all that said and done, curating a themed Battle Pass does help create hype for the season. It helps build cohesion between cosmetics and ongoing storylines and the landscape of the island itself.
Nevertheless, even if none of the cosmetics are correlated to the theme, Loopers will buy it as it's good value for money.