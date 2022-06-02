Fortnite's Battle Pass falling from grace, says the community

Every new season in Fortnite has two parts - the storyline and the Battle Pass that's themed on the ongoing events in the storyline for the season. The cosmetics and characters featured help build the narrative and give players some perspective on what's going on.

The systematic process has ensured that season after season, the Battle Pass provides fans with bits of story-driven cosmetics to help build the theme. However, of late, the scenario has changed. Characters feel random, out of theme, and for the most part, make no sense. Here's the community's take on how the Battle Pass is slipping from good graces.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



It doesn't feel like a huge part anymore, this Season's didn't even have a proper Trailer



It feels like they choose the most popular survey Outfits and sell them

#Fortnite Adding to the previous Tweet: It also feels like Epic is slowly giving up on the Battle Pass each SeasonIt doesn't feel like a huge part anymore, this Season's didn't even have a proper TrailerIt feels like they choose the most popular survey Outfits and sell them Adding to the previous Tweet: It also feels like Epic is slowly giving up on the Battle Pass each SeasonIt doesn't feel like a huge part anymore, this Season's didn't even have a proper TrailerIt feels like they choose the most popular survey Outfits and sell them#Fortnite https://t.co/UJlJqmIlkY

Fortnite's Battle Pass may soon become a hard-pass for the community

Epic Games is a forerunner when it comes to innovation in a Battle Royale game. They were the first to introduce a free-to-play live event and even invented the Battle Pass system, which has found great success over the years.

The Battle Pass was so successful that back during Chapter 1 Season 3, Epic Games managed to sell five million of them on day one. Taking into consideration that each Battle Pass is 950 V-Bucks or roughly translates to about $9.50, the total earnings for them is about $47,500,000, and that's just from one day.

Story continues below ad

Suffice to say, Battle Passes have played a major role in funding the developers and keeping Fortnite free-to-play. However, in recent times, Battle Passes have become sloppy and players are starting to notice these irregularities.

For instance, in Chapter 2 Season 7, the Battle Pass was loaded with cosmetics that resonated with the invasion/alien theme. Superman, Rick Sanchez, and even a customizable Kymera were part of the ensemble. It felt as if everything was carefully curated to help build the narrative for the season.

Story continues below ad

Fast-forward to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and a lot of the cosmetics in the Battle Pass make no sense. According to community members, Epic Games seems to be pushing survey skins to the forefront rather than bringing on ones that resonate with the season. However, not everyone agrees with this and there's a reason why.

Since survey skins are blank in terms of storyline, they can be added to fill in gaps as the developers see fit. For instance, ever since the Naruto collaboration, anime skins have been pouring into the game.

Story continues below ad

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko The problem isn't even the Collaborations, the Story and Crossover Characters are heavily carrying the BP imo



It's the absence of a theme and importance of the rest of the BP Characters, like Erisha for example, she didn't have any correlation to the war theme at all The problem isn't even the Collaborations, the Story and Crossover Characters are heavily carrying the BP imoIt's the absence of a theme and importance of the rest of the BP Characters, like Erisha for example, she didn't have any correlation to the war theme at all

Erisha is the latest of these anime skins to be featured on the Battle Pass. Now, although the skin makes no sense when cross-examed with the theme of the season, there's no harm done. According to fans, even though she's not themed for the season, she could be working for The Seven.

DATRO @datrowdytat @FNChiefAko Erisa could easily be working for the seven as there’s that weird cat theme going on lately with the seven. Not to mention she literally has a helmet design based on the seven @FNChiefAko Erisa could easily be working for the seven as there’s that weird cat theme going on lately with the seven. Not to mention she literally has a helmet design based on the seven

Story continues below ad

Thus, logically, adding her to the Battle Pass would make sense. Furthermore, as a few fans pointed out, Epic Games has done it all. Fortnite has been around since 2017 and there have been close to two dozen Battle Passes created till date. Here are a few more reactions from fans on both sides of the debate:

Lεrzon τhe 3rδ @LerzTheDickhead

I wish they collaborated with attack on titan this season (because of the war theme) or something else that has to do with the theme but they went with Dr Strange that honestly has nothing to do with the theme of the season @FNChiefAko The collabs don't fit the theme eitherI wish they collaborated with attack on titan this season (because of the war theme) or something else that has to do with the theme but they went with Dr Strange that honestly has nothing to do with the theme of the season @FNChiefAko The collabs don't fit the theme eitherI wish they collaborated with attack on titan this season (because of the war theme) or something else that has to do with the theme but they went with Dr Strange that honestly has nothing to do with the theme of the season

T-Hawk @THawk42017647 @FNChiefAko The skins are great, but yeah the lack of a clear theme does bring the battlepass down. And as much as I love Prowler, what did he have to do with this season? He didn't even get a mini boss! @FNChiefAko The skins are great, but yeah the lack of a clear theme does bring the battlepass down. And as much as I love Prowler, what did he have to do with this season? He didn't even get a mini boss!

Story continues below ad

𝓀ꌩꋪᖘℋꀤ꒒ꍏꈤ꓄ @Imkyrphilantbtw @FNChiefAko I have to disagree. I think the last 4 we got have to be one of the best we've ever gotten. Amazing skins,customization,many different edit styles,uniqueness and overall really high quality imo @FNChiefAko I have to disagree. I think the last 4 we got have to be one of the best we've ever gotten. Amazing skins,customization,many different edit styles,uniqueness and overall really high quality imo

BillySenpaiツ @BillySenpai69 @FNChiefAko The battle pass is useless in this chapter. Most of the skins are trash and some of them are very random ( like the anime skin in this seasons battle pass ) the battle pass emotes are TRASH especially the uncommon and rare ones. @FNChiefAko The battle pass is useless in this chapter. Most of the skins are trash and some of them are very random ( like the anime skin in this seasons battle pass ) the battle pass emotes are TRASH especially the uncommon and rare ones.

🤖tubbyrolls🤖 @tubbyrolls @FNChiefAko I feel it's just getting hard for them to adhere to a theme when they've covered basically everything at this point, (Aliens, Summer, Halloween, etc). @FNChiefAko I feel it's just getting hard for them to adhere to a theme when they've covered basically everything at this point, (Aliens, Summer, Halloween, etc).

Story continues below ad

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN @FNChiefAko Kinda makes me sad ngl the Bp is the thing I always look forward to every season @FNChiefAko Kinda makes me sad ngl the Bp is the thing I always look forward to every season

Bench @Bench_1005 @FNChiefAko Season 7's battle pass is the last one that was all around amazing to me. The pass hit the theme it was going for like a bullseye. All skins I equally like and wish they would go back to those kinds of passes. Like with S8, how did a Unicorn with a love for cereal match the theme @FNChiefAko Season 7's battle pass is the last one that was all around amazing to me. The pass hit the theme it was going for like a bullseye. All skins I equally like and wish they would go back to those kinds of passes. Like with S8, how did a Unicorn with a love for cereal match the theme

Story continues below ad

Even though the developers are talented, it's impossible to create themed skins for every occasion season after season. But the question being asked here is: Will it hamper the amount of Battle Passes that are sold each season?

The answer is, absolutely not.

The Fortnite Battle Pass is here to stay for good

As long as the developers can provide value for money, fans will keep buying them. In fact, thanks to the Zero-Build mode, the sales numbers will sky-rocket next season as new players join the metaverse.

If the new Battle Pass does indeed contain Darth Vader and Indiana Jones as the leaks state, fans will stop at nothing to purchase it. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may just be the most profitable season yet for Epic Games.

KAPIX97 @KAPIX97 Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortnite leak Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortniteleak https://t.co/ZbenzOaLIr

Story continues below ad

But with all that said and done, curating a themed Battle Pass does help create hype for the season. It helps build cohesion between cosmetics and ongoing storylines and the landscape of the island itself.

Nevertheless, even if none of the cosmetics are correlated to the theme, Loopers will buy it as it's good value for money.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far