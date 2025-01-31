Fortnite Secret Quest references a fan-made song from 2021

The latest Fortnite Secret Quest for OG Chapter 1 Season 2 references a popular fan-made song from 2021, much to the joy of nostalgic players. Epic Game's battle royale title has given rise to tons of memes, songs, and references, and this new mission is a hilarious throwback to the days gone by.

Here's all you need to know about the Secret Quest in Fortnite referencing a fan-made song from 2021.

Fortnite Secret Quest references a popular fan-made song from 2021

The third part of the Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 requires players to use a Chug Jug at Tomato Town. Despite seeming like a simple quest, it is a witty reference to the song Chug Jug With You by Leviathan which gained massive popularity on social media in 2021.

The Chug Jug With You (number one Victory Royale) song was made by Leviathan, a popular streamer and musical artist in 2021 when he was only 16 years old. The lyrics are catchy and talk about the player's experience in the OG map, fighting opponents, and wanting to be "pro-Fortnite gamers". The Fortnite Secret Quest is a reference to these particular sections of the song:

"Ten kills on the board right now, Just wiped out Tomato Town"

"I really love to Chug Jug with you, We can be pro Fortnite gamers"

Epic Games is known to capitalize on popular meme references (such as Khaby Lame's signature pose or the Stonk meme), so it comes as no surprise that the Fortnite Secret Quest refers to this massively popular fan-made song that captures the thrill and excitement of playing the game.

Recently, Leviathan was seen performing this viral song at the Streamer Awards in 2024, with the game's fans and the audience cheering for the track that defined the game's experience in 2021. It is interesting to see Epic Games pick up this popular cultural reference and integrate it as a Fortnite Secret Quest.

The Chug Jug is one of the most popular consumables from Season 2, with a mythic variant known as Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug. The song and the quest perfectly capture the emotions of the OG players who are excited to dive into the new map of Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2, which began a few hours ago.

