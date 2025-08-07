Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime and release countdown are five hours apart. The downtime today (August 7, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 2 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 7 am Eastern Time.In terms of new content, there is a lot to be expected as per the patch notes for the Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00). However, the highlight is the collaboration with Power Rangers and Halo. Iconic weapons from both IPs will be added to the loot pool. There are new Boons and Medallions as well.That said, here's the countdown for the start of Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime, and subsequently, when the servers come back online.Note: The information here has been obtained from Epic Games but is subject to change at their discretion.Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime will kick off in the wee hours of the morning for those in the United States of America and later on in the day for Europe. Here are the timings:11:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) (May 1)1:00 am Central Time (CT)2:00 am Eastern Time (ET)6:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)7:00 am Middle European Time (MET)8:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaThe Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime will start in the afternoon for most regions in Asia, and towards the evening for those in and around Australia. Here are the timings:11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)2:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)3:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)4:00 pm Australian Eastern Time (AET)7:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) release countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeWhen downtime ends for the Fortnite Galactic update (v37.00), the servers will go live early morning in most parts of America, and later on in the day in Europe. Here are the timings:4:00 am Pacific Time (PT)6:00 am Central Time (CT)7:00 am Eastern Time (ET)11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)12:00 pm Middle European Time (MET)1:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaDowntime for Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome (v37.00) will end by late afternoon and early evening for most parts of Asia. Those in Australia will be able to play in the evening. Here are the timings:4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)7:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)8:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)9:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)12:00 am Samoa Standard Time (SST)Read more Fortnite articles here:All teams qualified for Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global ChampionshipFortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: NA and EU results