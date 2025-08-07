  • home icon
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Aug 07, 2025 03:20 GMT
Fortnite Shock
Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) will kick off soon (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime and release countdown are five hours apart. The downtime today (August 7, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 2 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 7 am Eastern Time.

Ad

In terms of new content, there is a lot to be expected as per the patch notes for the Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00). However, the highlight is the collaboration with Power Rangers and Halo. Iconic weapons from both IPs will be added to the loot pool. There are new Boons and Medallions as well.

That said, here's the countdown for the start of Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime, and subsequently, when the servers come back online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Note: The information here has been obtained from Epic Games but is subject to change at their discretion.

Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime countdown time for all major time zones

Ad

The United States of America and Europe

The Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime will kick off in the wee hours of the morning for those in the United States of America and later on in the day for Europe. Here are the timings:

  • 11:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) (May 1)
  • 1:00 am Central Time (CT)
  • 2:00 am Eastern Time (ET)
  • 6:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
  • 7:00 am Middle European Time (MET)
  • 8:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Ad

Asia and Australia

The Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) downtime will start in the afternoon for most regions in Asia, and towards the evening for those in and around Australia. Here are the timings:

  • 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)
  • 2:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
  • 3:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
  • 4:00 pm Australian Eastern Time (AET)
  • 7:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Ad

Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome update (v37.00) release countdown time for all major time zones

Ad

The United States of America and Europe

When downtime ends for the Fortnite Galactic update (v37.00), the servers will go live early morning in most parts of America, and later on in the day in Europe. Here are the timings:

  • 4:00 am Pacific Time (PT)
  • 6:00 am Central Time (CT)
  • 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET)
  • 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
  • 12:00 pm Middle European Time (MET)
  • 1:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia and Australia

Downtime for Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome (v37.00) will end by late afternoon and early evening for most parts of Asia. Those in Australia will be able to play in the evening. Here are the timings:

Ad
  • 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
  • 7:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
  • 8:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
  • 9:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
  • 12:00 am Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications