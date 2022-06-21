Fortnite The Nindo Challenges (2022): How to redeem free glider, wrap, emoticon, and more

The second Naruto collaboration with Fortnite has gone live. Given how popular the first one was back in Chapter 2 Season 8, not having another would be a loss. Also, more characters mean more money for Epic Games and more player outfit choices.

While these have to be bought from the Item Shop with V-Bucks, there are a few that players can earn free of cost. However, it won't be as simple as clicking on an icon and obtaining them. A bit of legwork and some elbow grease will have to be implemented. With that being said, here's how to get bonus rewards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Play the Fortnite and Naruto Shippuden event The Nindo to earn in-game rewards. Complete all four paths for the final reward! Read for more details.



thenindo.fortnite.com/en-US/ Play The Nindo - A Fortnite Naruto Shippuden EventPlay the Fortnite and Naruto Shippuden event The Nindo to earn in-game rewards. Complete all four paths for the final reward! Read for more details. Play The Nindo - A Fortnite Naruto Shippuden EventPlay the Fortnite and Naruto Shippuden event The Nindo to earn in-game rewards. Complete all four paths for the final reward! Read for more details.thenindo.fortnite.com/en-US/ https://t.co/6bi5yojVvM

Fortnite Nindo Challenges explained

Like last time, players must sign up to a website to get the ball rolling. Once done, they'll have to complete a series of tasks/challenges to earn rewards. Here are the steps needed to start with:

Go to https://thenindo.fortnite.com/en-US/ and log in (ensure that 2FA is enabled, or else it will not work).

Once logged in, check out the four different paths and take a note of them.

Go to Battle Royale (Squads) and Zero Build (Squads) and start playing to earn badges.

Once enough badges have been earned for the respective path, the reward can be redeemed.

With the basics out of the way, it's time to talk about potential rewards. Even though they aren't as great as the Item Shop cosmetics, it'll be fun to get them.

Itachi Rewards: Shocked Itachi in-game Cosmetic Emoticon (1 badge) and XP (5 badges).

Gaara Rewards: Focused Gaara in-game Cosmetic Emoticon (1 badge) and XP (5 badges).

Hinata Rewards: Byakugan Hinata in-game Cosmetic Emoticon (1 badge) and XP (5 badges).

Orochimaru Rewards: Orochimaru's Smile in-game Cosmetic Emoticon (1 badge) and XP (5 badges).

The Nindo Rewards: Akatsuki in-game Cosmetic Wrap (Complete any one patch) and Manda in-game Cosmetic Glider (Complete all four paths).

Note: The amount of XP given is unknown at the moment.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey You can earn a FREE Glider & Wrap, some emoticons, and XP! You can earn a FREE Glider & Wrap, some emoticons, and XP! https://t.co/rwa1XAr4l4

With the rewards out of the way, it's time to discuss the four paths and how to earn badges. Remember that these will have to be completed in Squad Mode to progress. With that being said, here's everything to know about each path:

Path of Itachi: Every 5 top-6 finishes - one badge.

Path of Gaara: Every 24 Storm Circles survived - one badge.

Path of Hinata: Every 20 fish caught - one badge.

Path of Orochimaru: Every 18 eliminations - one badge.

Each path will have eight stages to unlock, which means a total of 64 badges will have to be earned to unlock the final reward. This may take a very long time to complete and even before the challenges have gone live, the community is already lashing out at Epic Games.

The community is not happy with the challenges

If the XP grind of Chapter 3 Season 3 wasn't bad enough, earning free Fortnite Naruto cosmetics is now a hellish ordeal. According to the community, what Epic Games asks players to do to earn them is nothing short of pure and utter ludicrousy.

ZVAARI @ZVAARI @iFireMonkey xp so scarce they made it a reward @iFireMonkey xp so scarce they made it a reward

For instance, to earn one Hinata badge, players have to catch 20 fish. Assuming this task has to be repeated eight times to complete the path, that's 160 fish that have to be caught. That's the easiest path in the challenge.

The ones involving eliminations and 5 top-6 finishes are barely possible for average players. What makes this worse is that the challenges are limited to Squads only. Players who enjoy the solo mode will be left high and dry. Here's what a few fans have to say:

Cmini0n @cminionx32 @iFireMonkey these seem way to high .. I mean I grind this game a lot, not bought any levels and already 176... but these feel like a even worse grind especially if the picture is showing on the glider we have to complete all 4 to get the glider with how it is cut up and highlighting 1 sec @iFireMonkey these seem way to high .. I mean I grind this game a lot, not bought any levels and already 176... but these feel like a even worse grind especially if the picture is showing on the glider we have to complete all 4 to get the glider with how it is cut up and highlighting 1 sec

𝚁𝚎𝚗 -𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢/𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚖 @Renouf03__ @iFireMonkey The fuck? 216 storm circles. Epic expects too much from us @iFireMonkey The fuck? 216 storm circles. Epic expects too much from us

Fortnite Switch Physics @PhysicsSwitch @iFireMonkey These are ridiculous. 24 storm circles is 1(!!!) badge, and you need 9?!?! 18 elims times 9? Even the fish one is a massive time sink. 45 top 6 finishes is absurd as well with these lobbies and the scuffed SBMM. @iFireMonkey These are ridiculous. 24 storm circles is 1(!!!) badge, and you need 9?!?! 18 elims times 9? Even the fish one is a massive time sink. 45 top 6 finishes is absurd as well with these lobbies and the scuffed SBMM.

Rather than Fortnite Nindo challenges offering something new for the community to do, it's making them work for free cosmetics. Not to mention that the challenges are likely to be time-bound. Hopefully, Epic Games will find a solution to these unrealistic targets and expectations.

