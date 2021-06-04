Fortnite: Top 10 most important characters in the lore

Fortnite, given its multiplayer status, isn't really a story-based game. Most multiplayer games don't even have any semblance of a story, whereas Fortnite does have a story attached to it. Each season has a unique storyline that progressed the events of the game. Whether it's been used to introduce characters or change the map, the Fortnite storyline has been an integral part of the game.

Fortnite lore is one of the best aspects of the game, and it draws players to the game with its unique ability to connect things and create a story for a game that wouldn't typically have one. Here are the 10 most important characters in Fortnite lore, so far.

10 most important characters in Fortnite lore

10) The Scientist

The Scientist is responsible for activating a rift beacon, which in turn reverted Neo Tilted to its original form, Tilted Towers. This brought back a fan-favorite POI, at least, for a little while. Plus, rifts were a strong part of the game.

The Scientist. Image via Fortnite Wiki

9) Meowscles

Meowscles was an important character in the early part of Chapter 2, directly influencing locations on the map as well as being part of the struggle for island supremacy.

Meowscles. Image via SlashGear

8) The Ice King

The Ice King was an integral part of the later seasons in Chapter 1. Debuting in the first week of Season 7, the Ice King quickly became an important figure. Throughout that season, he became part of the battle against the Fire King. He's also the reason Polar Peak was covered in snow.

The Ice King. Image via WallpaperAccess

7) Chaos Agent

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 saw a lot of changes. The initial storyline for the new chapter was focused mainly on the struggle between E.G.O. and A.L.T.E.R., the latter led by Chaos Agent.

Chaos double agent (submission) Chaos double agent is good, I like both styles and chaos agent is one of my favourite skins in fortnite so the rating is gonna be high. I rated the original one a 9/10 so I’m going to rate this one 8.9/10 it’s just a little bit worse. 8.9/10 pic.twitter.com/16Q0SOBTpf — I Rate Fortnite Everything (@ratingfortnite) May 31, 2021

6) Tony Stark

Without Stark's work on rift beacons, no other Battle Busses would have combined to eventually stop Galactus, nor would there have been a rift for him to be sent back through. Stark was a key contributor in the Nexus War, one of the most important events to date.

5) Thor

Thor is responsible for Galactus finding the island and for saving the island. The Nexus War was started by Thor showing the island to the devourer of worlds, but without Thor, no other Marvel heroes would have joined and helped to save the island.

Thor. Image via HITC

4) John Jones

Jones is directly responsible for recruiting several characters for the fight, including the Mandalorian and the Predator. Fan-favorite characters were added to the game because of Jones.

John Jones. Image via Fortnite Wiki

3) The Foundation

Season 6 began with the Foundation attempting to stabilize Zero Point. Both he and the Zero Point are huge parts of what is happening right now and where the story is going next.

2) Jules

Jules, Midas' daughter, took over for Midas when he met hise demise. A lot of things happened during these seasons, giving a lot of importance to Jules.

Jules. Image via Forbes

1) Midas

No character has had more influence on the game than Midas. He started in Chapter 2 Season 1m and everything he did changed some aspects of the game.

Midas. Image via SlashGear

Even when he died, he was still a part of what was going on.

