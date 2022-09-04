Fortnite: Top 8 Mythics the game has ever seen

Fortnite has a plethora of weapons across different classes. Players can choose from weapons of different rarities. The game has five different rarities that follow a hierarchy. Every step up improves the stats of the weapon and Mythic is the highest rarity.

As the name suggests, a mythic weapon is a maxed-out weapon that spawns in limited quantity. Unlike other weapons in the game, only one player can obtain the mythic, and it does not come easy. Weapons cannot be upgraded to this tier, and not every weapon has its mythic iteration.

Lately, mythics have become somewhat readily available. While multiple players can acquire them now, they remain overpowered scarce weapons. This listicle will take a look at the best mythic weapons the game has ever seen.

Infinity Blade, Unibeam and Light Sabers are some of the best mythics in Fortnite

1) Kamehameha

The latest Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab was one of the most successful ones till date. Players not only got to dress up as their favorite characters from the franchise, but also had the opportunity to obliterate their opponents with the iconic Kamehameha.

The power beam was introduced as a mythic and in no time became one of the best. While the collab is over, players can still use Kamehameha.

2) Darth Vader's Light Saber

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 was undoubtedly one of the best seasons collaboration-wise. The season gave players a chance to fight the galaxy's most feared villain, Darth Vader. The Sith Lord was very powerful in himself, but his Light Saber made him one of the most overpowered bosses till date.

Vader's Light Saber soon became the most coveted item in Season 3. The Light Saber also sports a boomerang-like mechanism and can be thrown at enemies.

3) Spider-Man's Web Shooters

One of Fortnite's most loved mythics, the Spider-Man Web Shooters, allowed players to swing across the map. Unlike the majoirty of mythics, the Web Shooters were readily available and would spawn at multiple locations.

The mythic introduced a unique gamplay and soon became a fan-favorite. Players were disappointed when the mythic was discontinued. However, the developers did introduce the Grappler Glove, a substitute.

4) Iron Man's Repulsor Guantlet and Unibeam

Definitely the most popular Marvel mytics, Iron Man's unibeam and gloves were hot items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. To get their hands on the mythics, players had to defeat the Tony Stark/IronMan boss, which was not easy at all.

While the gloves provided the players with the ability to fly, the unibeam would obliterate anything that came in its way. Players could shoot down choppers and break through vaults.

5) Midas' Drum Gun

The gold standard. Midas' Drum Gun, is revered as the best mythic SMG in Fortnite. While it is named Drum Gun, it is indeed a quintesential machine gun. While the gun did not have as impressive stats as other mythic guns, it was famous for its ability to eat through enemies' builds.

Its rapid firing rate and large magazine rendered it a preferred choice for close combat. Players had to defeat Midas at the Agency to get their hands on this mythic. The gun also had a Fortnitemares version.

6) Infinity Blade

Although the Fortnite x Infinity Blade collab in considered an advertisement instead of a crossover, one good thing did stem from it - players got to use the namesake mythic. The Infinity Blade quickly became infamous for being overpowered and unbalanced.

The mythic was so powerful that it rendered a $1000 competitive match lopsided. The incident extolled its station and it soon became the most coveted mythic weapon in the game.

7) Infinity Guantlet

The mythic that started it all. Thanos' Infinity Guantlet was the first ever collaborative mythic weapon in Fortnite. Players would transform into Thanos upon picking up the mythic. Players could time-punch and use the super laser while wielding the Guantlet. The mythic also gave players added health and the ability to super jump.

Since then, the game has seen many different mythics, but the OG will always remain one of the best.

8) Skye's Assault Rifle

Modeled after SCAR, Skye's AR left a vacuum when it was vaulted. Players are yet to get their hands on a mythic so potent. The weapon's fast firing rate and and minimum recoil made it suitable for almost every combat scenario. AR was also adept at breaking enemies' structures.

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, the AR could be obtained by defeating Skye at the Shark. Since only one AR would spawn every match, and many players would die trying to get it.

