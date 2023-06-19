Fortnite update v25.10 early patch notes: Nike Airphoria collaboration, Super Styles, Shockwave Grenades, and more

The first major update (v25.10) of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will go live on June 20, 2023. As of now, the only thing that can be said with certainty is that Shockwave Grenades will be unvaulted and added back to the loot pool. However, given that this is still experimental, it will be limited to the Zero Build mode only. In theory, this will aid in mobility and make rotations easier.

Aside from the reintroduction of Shockwave Grenades, based on information obtained by leakers/data-miners, there's a lot more that can be expected during the update. For starters, there will be a brand new collaboration with Nike called "Airphoria." Super Styles should also be added in during the downtime, and perhaps the the Crew Pack for July will be showcased as well.

Fortnite update v25.10 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Fortnite x Nike "Airphoria" collaboration

HYPEX @HYPEX The Fortnite x Nike Airphoria collab will feature Nike designed skins, cosmetics, and special rewards for .Swoosh members. According to Nike's Creative Director.



It will also feature an "immersive, and first-of-it’s-kind Air Max themed experience" made in UEFN by Nike. The Fortnite x Nike Airphoria collab will feature Nike designed skins, cosmetics, and special rewards for .Swoosh members. According to Nike's Creative Director.It will also feature an "immersive, and first-of-it’s-kind Air Max themed experience" made in UEFN by Nike. https://t.co/0U9qqUd0T4

According to leakers/data-miners, a brand new collaboration with Nike is set to go live tomorrow once the downtime ends. It's called "Airphoria," and will feature of plethora of things. Players will get to experience a one-of-a-kind and immersive Custom map created using UEFN. There will likely be Challenges/Quests associated with the Custom Map as well.

In addition to this, cosmetics and Outfits/Skins designed by Nike will be available for purchase in the Item Shop. As of the moment, these cosmetics are yet to be decrypted by leakers/data-miners.

2) Super Styles

June 20, 2023, will mark the third week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Such being the case, as is tradition, Super Styles for Outfits/Skins featured in the Battle Pass may be decrypted. Hopefully, Epic Games is able to deliver like last season and keep things looking amazing. Maybe, this time around, Outfits/Skins will have matching Pickaxe Super Styles as well.

3) Shockwave Grenades

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus 🟣 Get ready to bounce around the jungle - Shockwave Grenades are being unvaulted in Zero Build with our v25.10 game update!



We've been paying close attention to player feedback regarding mobility items, and will continue to monitor gameplay for all Battle Royale experiences. 🟣 Get ready to bounce around the jungle - Shockwave Grenades are being unvaulted in Zero Build with our v25.10 game update!We've been paying close attention to player feedback regarding mobility items, and will continue to monitor gameplay for all Battle Royale experiences. https://t.co/tmtGQ1d4IX

Shockwave Grenades have always had a love-hate relationship within the community. Some players rely on them, while others ignore them complete and avoid picking them up at all costs. Whichever is the case, Epic Games has confirmed that they will unvaulted once the Fortnite update v25.10 go lives. It'll be interesting to see how players use them in the newly added jungle biome.

4) July Crew Pack

FN News 🌴 @SentinelCentral



Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 The July #Fortnite Crew Pack *SHOULD* be revealed in the next few days.Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 The July #Fortnite Crew Pack *SHOULD* be revealed in the next few days. Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 https://t.co/e5xO1BuLqW

The Crew Pack for July will likely be showcased sometime after the downtime ends. In all probability, either another member of The Unseen will be featured as the new Outfit or perhaps a member of The Luminaries will be brought into the limelight. As this faction is investigating the newly added jungle biome and exploring every nook and cranny of the undergrowth, they may be given a bit more importance.

5) 14 Days of Summer cosmetic and event details

Wenso @Wensoing



It will have 2 quest sections: Propping and Mural, free rewards and more!



(via: @Krowe_moh)



#Fortnite 14 Days of Summer will be returning this year between July 4th-25th!It will have 2 quest sections: Propping and Mural, free rewards and more!(via: @NotPaloleaks 14 Days of Summer will be returning this year between July 4th-25th!It will have 2 quest sections: Propping and Mural, free rewards and more!(via: @NotPaloleaks & @Krowe_moh)#Fortnite https://t.co/sy7UO3xLQU

With the 14 Days of Summer event fast approaching, there's a high probability that Epic Games will add in the cosmetics associated with the event. If this turns out to be true, leakers/data-miners will be able to showcase the entire lineup of cosmetics during tomorrow's downtime. Details regarding the event itself may also be disclosed if circumstances permit.

6) Ranked Mode reset

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive



Make sure to follow Don't forget that your Rank will be reset in v25.10Make sure to follow @FortniteStatus for the update release date Don't forget that your Rank will be reset in v25.10 👀Make sure to follow @FortniteStatus for the update release date 👀

Lastly, as per official statement from Epic Games, Ranks will be reset once the Fortnite update v25.10 goes live. In addition to the reset, it's very likely that minor adjustments will also be implemented to the Ranked Mode as well. As it's still in a beta stage, it will through a lot of iterations over the new few months. Hopefully, these changes will make the Ranked Mode palatable for professional players.

