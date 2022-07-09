Fortnite: Why Geno could be the final boss of Chapter 3 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has started off with a bang. The Foundation flipped a few switches on The Bridge to make the island perform a 180. The Cube Queen was tossed into the ocean and The Imagined Order's base was flooded after Sideways creatures broke through the reinforced glass walls.

Although the first season was largely quiet, the second saw an all-out war between the two factions. Despite being outnumbered and outgunned, with the help of The Singularity, Mecha, and Peely, the defenders won and defeated the IO. It was during this epic tussle that the game's main antagonist, Geno, was finally revealed.

TamCat 🪷 @tamcat6987 @IOnlyDropRisky Ngl Geno's character all together just feels like Ultron. They're heads look familiar (I know Geno is probably wearing a helmet) and Geno's name just sounds like it's short for genocide. You know who tried committing genocide? Ultron. But he does really look like the shadows. @IOnlyDropRisky Ngl Geno's character all together just feels like Ultron. They're heads look familiar (I know Geno is probably wearing a helmet) and Geno's name just sounds like it's short for genocide. You know who tried committing genocide? Ultron. But he does really look like the shadows. https://t.co/P6tkIQ95MX

As soon as he appeared as a blurry figure with glowy eyes in The Zero Point, The Foundation and Jonesy, without a second thought, dived head first into his reality. While the cinematics ended there, the storyline did not.

But by the looks of it, by the time this Chapter ends, so will Geno's part in the metaverse. Here is why.

Geno's role in Fortnite may be limited to Chapter 3

For those about to read this, the first reaction may be that of disbelief. But here is the thing - Geno is probably not the final villain in Fortnite. Throughout the storyline over the years, no villain has stayed around for long.

While it can be argued that none are as powerful as Geno, there is no tangible evidence to support this statement. Just because the character gives off a death-like aura does not mean that he is the most powerful force in the metaverse. Besides, dragging on this storyline for over two years will get monotonous.

Wasting_Night @Wasting_Night Seeing people say Fortnite should have a mode which is a more story-focused experience and it's such a shame it doesn't have one already that Epic more or less abandoned or something. Seeing people say Fortnite should have a mode which is a more story-focused experience and it's such a shame it doesn't have one already that Epic more or less abandoned or something. https://t.co/c8QaQxI7db

This is evident in the game, and the developers know this as well. For instance, the first three members of The Seven - Visitor, Scientist, and Paradigm - were showcased in Fortnite Chapter 1. The main story progression related to them was slow. The next character to be showcased was The Foundation in Chapter 2.

However, by the time Chapter 3 Season 2 came around, the remaining three characters were also revealed. Given the shrinkage of time, it is clear to see that Epic Games is speeding things up to avoid drawing out the storyline. While everyone loves a good saga, spreading things too thin over long periods is not good for business.

Newcomers will be lost in endless lore and major events will be missed. This, in turn, makes it harder for them to understand why and what is going on in the game. Without a storyline, all the developers have is gameplay, which may or may not keep things interesting forever. For all these reasons, Geno is probably going to meet his demise by the time Fortnite Chapter 3 ends.

This article might prove wrong in time, but for the moment, speed is of the essence for Epic Games. With more battle royale and multiplayer games popping up overnight, stagnating the storyline to stretch it out will not end well. While adding cinematic content may buy some time, in the grand scheme of things, it does not do much to help.

Lightsmourne @Lightmourne @Wasting_Night Epic is a shell of what it used to be. Abandoned STW and LTMs in favour of promoting player made modes, only does End of season events and collab events, focuses on collab sales, collabs in the BP, holds fn originals hostage vaulted and trickle feeds them with collab priority. @Wasting_Night Epic is a shell of what it used to be. Abandoned STW and LTMs in favour of promoting player made modes, only does End of season events and collab events, focuses on collab sales, collabs in the BP, holds fn originals hostage vaulted and trickle feeds them with collab priority.

There is only so much delay and drag that fans will tolerate. Once the limit is reached, they will migrate to green pastures. Hopefully, Fortnite's developers will not take this ill-fated route. In their quest to create an alluring saga, they might end up losing their hold on the BR genre.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

