Fortnite Wild Week looks like a tough sell: Is Fortnite running out of ideas?

The developers have introduced Fortnite Wild Week to allow players to transition into pyrotechnics in-game. However, by the looks of it, the event doesn't really strike a chord with the community in the sense that the player base is not really excited about it.

Now, it's understandable that the whole premise of the fiery theme stems from Season 6's Primal concept. However, it doesn't really make much sense, given that the current theme of Fortnite is scheduled to end within a month.

Why wait until the end of the season to embrace the primal theme; given that most players are done exploring the map and completing most of the in-game challenges.

To elaborate, this wild week will basically be a time span in which Fireflies and Primal Flame Bows will be more freely available in-game alongside the unvaulted flare gun. In addition to the increased availability of these items, fire will deal more damage and spread faster than before.

Sounds like a fun idea, however, the only question here is, "Why introduce this event so late?" Most players in-game have already crafted a primal bow and have gathered enough fireflies to last a lifetime. If this wild week aims to embrace the primal theme, it's a good eight weeks too late.

Ideally, this event should have taken place much earlier, as it would have allowed returning players and newcomers to familiarize themselves with the new Primal Flame bow that was added in-game this season.

While the event does make sense at some level, a lot of players are asking if Fortnite is running out of ideas, and this is not something new, as it has been happening for a while now.

I thought you were the creative director of fortnite.... Are you and epic running out of ideas? Is that why you had to leech off of Marvel and make an entire season dedicated to it? I was fine with there being a deadpool or aquaman on the side but seriously? — HaeHae (@BurnEShortliver) November 28, 2020

what about the other characters in the battle pass aside from Mandolorian, they seem original — Jay 'Yarheeguy' Miles (@Yarheeguy) December 2, 2020

oH bOY, tROn COllaB iN fOrTNiTe

Oh boy, Tron collab in Fortnite.

What is with these collabs? Stop running out of collab ideas already.😑 https://t.co/unDbvMPKQn — Guest_1056User (@Guest_1056UserR) February 10, 2021

Lol just watched the #galactusevent on #fortnite and I gotta say why do people still play this game? They're running out of ideas heavily. Everyone is like WOOOAH but that event was pretty subpar at best. Just my opinion.#fortnitebr #fortniteseason5 #fortnitenexuswar — Guushi (@GuushiYT) December 1, 2020

Not that I care that the fact that halo is in fortnite and is crying like the others in the replies



But I feel like fortnite is running out of ideas, idk it’s justy that they added the Star Wars guy, then kratos, and now master chief? Idk I just have a feeling. — Mr. Fluffy (@MrFlufBoi) December 15, 2020

And Neymar — Oblivion (@Oblivion91218) March 16, 2021

Tf is this shit? Fortnite is definitely running out of ideas https://t.co/3Rfx9tbTAH — Snugs :) (@Snugs_YT) February 26, 2021

Is Fortnite Wild Week a sign of Epic Games running out of ideas?

No, Fortnite Wild Week is definitely not a sign that Epic Games is running out of ideas. However, the world of Fortnite is being heavily influenced by collaborations. For instance, at the start of Season 6, alongside the primal theme, Batman was introduced into the Fortnite metaverse with a parallel storyline running within the Batman Fortnite Zero Point comics.

While the comics do feature excellent writing and storytelling, there is much left to debate as to how Batman fits into the whole Primal season, given that there is no correlation between both of them.

Batman should definitely upgrade from the bat shack to the grotto. Would be a great way to bring it back!



(u/maf876) pic.twitter.com/ZSOBJem2MF — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 2, 2021

While it's not entirely true that Fortnite is running out of ideas, it can be said that, over time, Epic Games has begun to rely on collaborations for revenue from cosmetics.

For example, according to data from the recent Apple vs Epic lawsuit, it was revealed that during the Marvel collaboration with Epic Games, the developers made a substantial amount of money from cosmetics.

Fortnite's collaborations with Marvel have generated the most revenue by far compared to every other IP collab. Travis Scott and Marshmello place fourth and fifth. pic.twitter.com/XlsaFBH0zC — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 3, 2021

It's no surprise that much like emotes and cosmetics that feature pop culture from around the world, Epic Games will keep tapping into these sources for collaborative content that sells, and as long as players are buying, this trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

2020 Fortnite Baseline Revenue pic.twitter.com/SBCveIrBkx — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2021

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.