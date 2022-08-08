Fortnite YouTuber finds glitch to earn up to 1 million XP in Creative

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is undoubtedly one of the best till date. Besides some impressive developer-created outfits, it also features the iconic Darth Vader at level 100. Getting their hands on this coveted outfit is one of the many reasons why players want to level up fast.

Interestingly, players will have to earn more than 7,000,000 XP to reach level 100 in the current season. While this number definitely looks daunting, regular players can achieve it easily, but it will take them a fair amount of time to do so. For those unwilling to try that hard, there are XP glitches that offer up to 1,000,000 XP in just a few minutes.

Glitches in Fortnite fall in a gray area. While there are some glitches that arise from faulty codes, others are often created deliberately to pay out. These can be found in Creative Mode, hidden inside articulately designed XP maps. In fact, players can use the code 1487-3213-6612 to access one such map.

Fortnite YouTuber shares a new XP glitch map

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Dagwummy recently shared the code for a XP map that pays out around 1,000,000 XP. All it requires of players is to visit the island from the game's Creative Mode and perform certain accolade tasks to receive XP, which can even be collected when AFK.

They can follow these easy steps to receive XP:

The player first needs to enter Creative Mode. After entering it, player need to put this map code 1487-3213-6612 into the hub to navigate to the island.

Once the player has arrived at the island, they need to continue forward and interact with the XP SHOP button on the wall. Upon pressing this, the player will enter a room.

Players need to spend at least 10 minutes inside this room. There is a timer present inside the room. During this period, XP will be awarded to them.

Once the wait is over, the player need to go ahead and interact with the AFK XP BUTTON on the wall, and then interact with the Return to Arena button.

Upon doing so, the player will be transported back to the arena.

The player now needs to scout for a telephone booth and build a three-step-ramp structure with a mat and perform an emote.

Once they do this, the player will be able to find a button, which needs to be interacted with.

Upon interaction, the player will be transported into a closed room, where they need to aim at the top left and right corners of the front facing wall and interact with the buttons there.

Intreracting with these buttons will provide the players with XP.

If required, the player can now go AFK while receiving XP.

Interestingly, XP farming is nothing new in Fortnite. Ever since its launch, opportunistic players have been exploiting the system to find new ways to get XP. While the majority of players enjoy grinding to reach the top tier of the Battle Pass, others just don't have the time to do so, and resort to such practices instead.

The developers are very prudent when it comes to exploitation of the XP system. Whenever a creative map is submitted, it undergoes strict scrutiny. If a map flouts the reward parameters, it is either rejected or the XP is nerfed. At times, some shrewd Fortnite Creative users get through by incorporating layered tactics inside maps that pay out big.

This particular Creative map is one such example, where the user has deliberately created multi-layered interaction mechanics to hide the flawed XP reward system. Such maps generally don't last long and are eventually removed by developers. Interested players should use such XP glitches at their own peril.

