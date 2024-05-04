How to get Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda in Fortnite

The Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda were added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during update v29.40 (May 3, 2024). Given Luke Skywalker's legacy in the Star Wars franchise, seeing another variant (snapshot) of the character in-game adds to the overall hype. This version is called Dagobah Luke. It has been designed keeping in mind the time he spent on the remote and unexplored planet of Dagobah.

Yoda, the iconic Jedi Master is also a cosmetic. You will be able to wear him as a Back Bling and carry him into battle, much like how Luke Skywalker carried him around on his back on Dagobah. All in all, it pays homage to the lore of the Star Wars universe.

Here is how to get the Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (May 4, 2024), the Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda, alongside other cosmetics specific to them and associated with the Original Trilogy Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises three cosmetic items, including:

Dagobah Luke (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Yoda (Back Bling)

Yoda's Cane (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Dagobah Luke Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 2,200 V-Bucks).

Yoda can be purchased separately in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned cosmetics separately, that is also possible. Dagobah Luke (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) will cost 1,200 V-Bucks.

Yoda (Back Bling + Reactive) and Yoda's Cane (Pickaxe) can be purchased together for 1,000 V-Bucks via the Yoda Gear Pack.

Disassembled C-3PO is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Other newly added cosmetics that are part of the Original Trilogy Set include Disassembled C-3PO (Back Bling + Reactive) and Lil' At-At (Emote + Traversal). They will cost 500 V-Bucks each due to them not being listed as part of any bundle.

How long could Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda stay in the Item Shop?

Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda could be listed until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Given that Star Wars Day (May 4) has just kicked off and with the ongoing Star Wars collaboration in-game, both cosmetics could be listed for a very long time. Based on speculation, they will likely be listed until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This is when the LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration is set to end.

If you miss out on purchasing the Dagobah Luke skin and Yoda this time around, they will be listed in the future. Since they are not exclusive in nature, there will always be numerous chances to purchase them again.

