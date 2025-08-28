The Genos skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 with the v37.10 update. It is part of the highly anticipated One Punch Man collaboration. For those unaware, Genos, also known as the Demon Cyborg, is one of the most popular characters in the series and is known for his incredible speed and powerful cybernetic abilities.

Here's how you can get the One Punch Man Genos skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Genos skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

As of August 28, 2025, all One Punch Man skins are listed on the Fortnite Item Shop in the first tab. You can either buy the Genos skin individually for 1,500 V-Bucks or get it as part of the complete One Punch Man Bundle for 3,800 V-Bucks. Just like the other skins from this collaboration, this one belongs to the One Punch Man Set.

Genos in the One Punch Man Bundle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Alongside Genos, players can purchase the Saitama and Tatsumaki skins from the shop. Both of these characters can be purchased individually or through the One Punch Man Bundle available at a highly discounted price. All of these characters have a LEGO Outfit variant as well.

How long will the Genos skin remain in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Last date can be seen at the bottom left (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

According to the in-game description, the Genos skin will stay in the Fortnite Item Shop until September 5, 2025, 8 PM EST. The timings vary depending on local time zones. While the skin will rotate out of the shop, it is expected to return in the future.

That's everything you need to know about getting the Genos skin in Fortnite. If you're are a fan of One Punch Man or simply enjoy collecting cool cel-shaded skins, this is a must-have character.

