How to get Saitama skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Saitama skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added the popular superhero as part of their overarching collaboration with One-Punch Man. Alongside a unique Medallion in Blitz Royale, the developers are now adding an array of cosmetics to the game.

The laidback superhero Saitama has his own LEGO style, making it the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures. Additionally, the unique look and overwhelming popularity of the character make it a great style to slay some bugs and emerge victorious in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome

Here's how you can get the Saitama skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Saitama skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

Saitama and other characters from One-Punch Man are now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (August 27, 2025), the Saitama skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the One Punch Man tab. It can be purchased via the One-Punch Man bundle and is a part of the One-Punch Man set.

The One Punch Man bundle comprises these twenty cosmetic items:

Saitama (Outfit) + Saitama (LEGO Style)

Genos (Outfit) + Genos (LEGO Style)

Bout (Built-in Emote)

Terrible Tornado (Outfit) + Terrible Tornado (LEGO Style)

Centichoro (Glider)

Mechanical Fist Hammer (Pickaxe)

Supermarket's Shopping Bag (Pickaxe)

Telekinetic Edge (Pickaxe)

Saitama's Routine (Emote)

OK (Emote)

Psychokinesis (Emote)

Geno's Core (Back Bling)

Saitama's Alarm Clock (Back Bling)

Tiny Terrible Tornado (Back Bling)

One-Punch Man (Wrap)

One Punch Kit (Drums)

Psychokinesis Mic (Microphone)

If you want all items in the One-Punch Man bundle, which includes the Saitama skin in Fortnite, you can purchase them for a discounted price of 3800 V-Bucks instead of the regular 11,900 V-Bucks

You can get the Saitama skin in Fortnite separately for 1,500 V-Bucks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

However, if you wish to get the Saitama skin in Fortnite separately, the Saitama (Outfit) + Saitama (LEGO Style) is available for purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks. It is not bundled with any other cosmetic, like a Pickaxe or a Back Bling.

How long will the Saitama skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Saitama skin in Fortnite will stay in the Item Shop until September 6, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Saitama skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 6, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that these skins and the associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. In the meantime, make sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games has in mind for the players.

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More