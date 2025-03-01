How to get Space Cowboy wrap and Bepop Legends loading screen in Fortnite for free

The much-awaited Cowboy Bebop collaboration is finally here, and players are eager to get their hands on the Space Cowboy wrap and Bepop Legends loading screen in Fortnite for free. The promotional event requires them to earn XP and complete additional missions to obtain these unique rewards.
Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on the Space Cowboy wrap and Bepop Legends loading screen in Fortnite for free.
Note: Some players might not get the Cowboy Bebop quests in their quest tab due to an existing bug. Simply scroll through the list of available missions and look for it under the Miscellaneous tab, or start a new match.
Here's how you can get the Space Cowboy Wrap and Bepop Legends Loading Screen in Fortnite for free
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is currently hosting a unique collaboration with the popular Cowboy Bebop franchise, offering players a chance to cop a themed wrap and loading screen for free. These items are based on characters from the series and are treasured collectibles for fans of the space western.
Players can unlock the Space Cowboy Wrap and Bepop Legends Loading Screen in Fortnite for free by earning account levels while the event is live. Here's how many levels you will need to unlock each reward:
- Space Cowboy Wrap - Earn 3 account levels
- Bepop Legends Loading Screen - Earn 5 account levels
You can level up in any of the Fortnite experiences like Battle Royale, OG, Reload, or even LEGO mode to earn the required XP for levelling up. Once you earn three and five levels' worth of XP, you will be rewarded with both the items.
Additionally, you will notice that the Cowboy Bebop tab will offer you ten quests. However, these missions are not mandatory — they are only there to help you earn XP faster. Completing these quests is completely optional and does not impact your ability to get the Space Cowboy Wrap and Bepop Legends Loading Screen in Fortnite for free.
That said, here are the Cowboy Bebop quests that you can complete during the event:
- Jam for 5 Seconds at a Named Location
- Hire a Character (1)
- Collect Bars From Eliminated Players (100)
- Eliminate Grunts with SMGs (10)
- Eliminate a player holding a Medallion (1)
- Damage players with melee weapons (50)
- Purchase an item from a Black Market
- Eat food (3)
- Damage players with Pistols (500)
- Headshot players with pistols (5)
Each of these missions will net you 10,000 XP each, with a total of 100,000 XP. Completing and earning levels to get the Space Cowboy wrap and Bepop Legends loading screen in Fortnite for free will also count toward unlocking your Battle Pass rewards, letting you progress both tracks simultaneously.
All SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations in Chapter 6 Season 2
