How to get Teen Titans skins in Fortnite

Teen Titans skins in Fortnite are back in the spotlight, thanks to Epic Games releasing the highly anticipated Cyborg skin and completing the set. While Starfire, Rebirth Raven, Robin, and Beast Boy were added a long time back, fans have been asking for a Cyborg skin for years now. Now that the full Cyborg Bundle has arrived, many players might be curious to know how they can get one and whether or not the other skins from Teen Titans have returned.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Teen Titans skins in Fortnite.
How to unlock Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Starfire Teen Titans skins in Fortnite
Three of the five Teen Titans Bundles, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Starfire, are currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop. These skins are designed to look exactly how the fans remember the original animated series. Currently, all of the Bundles are available at a discounted price.
To get the skins, simply head to the in-game Item Shop, scroll until you find the Teen Titans section, and choose the bundle or individual item that you are interested in. If you have enough amount of V-Bucks, then clicking the yellow Purchase button will add the selected item to your inventory instantly. Otherwise, the game will redirect you to purchase V-Bucks with real money.
Here’s what’s included in each Teen Titans Bundle:
Cyborg Bundle
The Cyborg Bundle is currently available for 1,700 V-Bucks (originally priced at 2,100 V-Bucks). Here are all the items:
- Cyborg Outfit
- Cyborg LEGO Outfit
- Cy’s Booster Pack Back Bling
- Booyah! Emote
Starfire Bundle
The Starfire Bundle is available for 1,800 V-Bucks (originally priced at 2,600 V-Bucks). Here are all the items:
- Starfire Outfit
- Starfire LEGO Outfit
- Syl'Khee Back Bling
- Starbolt Pickaxe
- Starfire’s Flourish Emote
- Starfire Flies Loading Screen
Beast Boy Bundle
The Beast Boy Bundle is the oldest Teen Titans item in the game, which is currently available for 2,000 V-Bucks (originally priced at 2,600 V-Bucks). It includes:
- Beast Boy Outfit (+ selectable styles)
- Beast Boy LEGO Outfit
- Go Ape Emote
- Couch Titan Back Bling
- BB’s Beast Bat Pickaxe
You can buy both the Bundle and any of the items separately. However, it's worth noting that only the Bundles are available at a discounted price.
Additionally, the Teen Titans skins in Fortnite are only available for a limited time. The Cyborg Bundle is available until July 27, 2025, while the Starfire and Beast Boy Bundles will leave the shop on July 24, 2025.
That's everything you need to know about the Teen Titans skins in Fortnite. Note that these items could return to the shop in the future, but most probably without any discount.
