How to get Teen Titans skins in Fortnite

Teen Titans skins in Fortnite are back in the spotlight, thanks to Epic Games releasing the highly anticipated Cyborg skin and completing the set. While Starfire, Rebirth Raven, Robin, and Beast Boy were added a long time back, fans have been asking for a Cyborg skin for years now. Now that the full Cyborg Bundle has arrived, many players might be curious to know how they can get one and whether or not the other skins from Teen Titans have returned.

Ad

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Teen Titans skins in Fortnite.

How to unlock Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Starfire Teen Titans skins in Fortnite

Three of the five Teen Titans Bundles, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Starfire, are currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop. These skins are designed to look exactly how the fans remember the original animated series. Currently, all of the Bundles are available at a discounted price.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

To get the skins, simply head to the in-game Item Shop, scroll until you find the Teen Titans section, and choose the bundle or individual item that you are interested in. If you have enough amount of V-Bucks, then clicking the yellow Purchase button will add the selected item to your inventory instantly. Otherwise, the game will redirect you to purchase V-Bucks with real money.

Here’s what’s included in each Teen Titans Bundle:

Ad

Cyborg Bundle

Cyborg Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Cyborg Bundle is currently available for 1,700 V-Bucks (originally priced at 2,100 V-Bucks). Here are all the items:

Ad

Cyborg Outfit

Cyborg LEGO Outfit

Cy’s Booster Pack Back Bling

Booyah! Emote

Starfire Bundle

Starfire Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Starfire Bundle is available for 1,800 V-Bucks (originally priced at 2,600 V-Bucks). Here are all the items:

Ad

Starfire Outfit

Starfire LEGO Outfit

Syl'Khee Back Bling

Starbolt Pickaxe

Starfire’s Flourish Emote

Starfire Flies Loading Screen

Beast Boy Bundle

Beast Boy Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Beast Boy Bundle is the oldest Teen Titans item in the game, which is currently available for 2,000 V-Bucks (originally priced at 2,600 V-Bucks). It includes:

Ad

Beast Boy Outfit (+ selectable styles)

Beast Boy LEGO Outfit

Go Ape Emote

Couch Titan Back Bling

BB’s Beast Bat Pickaxe

You can buy both the Bundle and any of the items separately. However, it's worth noting that only the Bundles are available at a discounted price.

Additionally, the Teen Titans skins in Fortnite are only available for a limited time. The Cyborg Bundle is available until July 27, 2025, while the Starfire and Beast Boy Bundles will leave the shop on July 24, 2025.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Teen Titans skins in Fortnite. Note that these items could return to the shop in the future, but most probably without any discount.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More