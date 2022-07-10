How to increase power level in Fortnite: Save The World

Those who play Fortnite: Save The World (STW) often ponder how to increase their power level. The dynamics of leveling up in STW differ from Battle Royale. For the unversed, it can be a challenge to navigate this complex tier system. Simply put, power level is the measurement of a player's in-game capablity.

Although Fortnite's Battle Royale mode enjoys major popularity, STW doesn't lack it either. This format of the game caters to a niche of players who want to experience turn-based strategy (TBS) mechanics in the Fortnite environment. The power level dictates what different missions a player can pursue in the game.

Save the world is a PvE action-building co-operative campaign, where players fight off husks. They can either choose to play the game solo, or team up with up to three different squad members. In an overview, players are required to defend their storm shield against attacks from other entities in the game.

An easy guide to increase power levels in Fortnite: Save The world

Power level is the most important yet most confusing metric in Fortnite STW. It restricts the ability of the player to undertake certain missions. The power level is based upon different stats that abbrevate to F.O.R.T. These stats are nothing but a character's attributes that influence their ability to perform certain tasks in a mission.

F.O.R.T stands for

Fortitude - concerned with health and health regain rate.

Offense - deals with weapon damage.

Resistance - pertains to shield and shield regain.

Tech - concerned with technical abilities in the game.

It is common for STW players to search for ways to increase their power level on the internet. Since the game majorly depends upon this metric, players leave no stone unturned in their search for a stable yet exciting option to improve their power levels.

Contrary to popular belief, it is fairly easy to level up fast if players are prudent and understand the schematics of leveling up.

Following are a few easy options on how to increase the power level in Fortnite STW:

Proper slotting - Homebase power level is majorly influenced by F.O.R.T stats, hence it is essential to harness this attribute to level up fast. Players should always assign lead survivors to their respective jobs. Since the rarity also influnces the metric, it should be added accoringly. For instance, EMT squad leader should be added to EMT squad slot. Proper matching - It is evident in the aforementioned point that proper matching plays a significant role in increasing power level. Though lead survivors get no bonus by matching the attributes of their subordinates, Mythic leads are an exception. Survivors should be properly meatched with their leaders. Research Tokens - This is probably the easiest option on how to increase power levels. Research points are earned passively while playing the game. Players should regularly spend these tokens to increase their F.O.R.T stats. As they level up in the game, the rate of earning tokes also increases. Commander level - It is not a conventional option, but players can level up fast if they manage to increase their commander level. Each different tier offers a unique research upgrde that can in-turn be used to level up.

These options offer an easy solution on how to increase the power level in Fortnite STW. Players should understand that the rate of garnering points slows down upon attaining a certain level. These steps are better suited for players who are at the lower levels of the game and are looking for ways to unlock more missions.

