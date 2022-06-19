How Klombos could soon make a return to Fortnite

Klombos were first showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer and immediately became a fan favorite in the community. The moment they were introduced to the island, players couldn't keep calm. Within days, artwork of the creatures began to appear on Twitter.

These gentle giants could be seen roaming the island, vacuuming and eating anything they came across. Those lucky enough to spend some time with them stood a chance of receiving a random weapon as well. There probably isn't a single player who hasn't spent some time with these creatures or fed them some delicious Klomberries.

Some Bravehearts even took the violent route and tried to take one down in combat (something which never worked out). Nevertheless, these creatures were adorable, and the community was absolutely smitten with them. However, in Fortnite, nothing is permanent, and change is the only constant.

The beginning of the end for Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3

When the war for the island began, Klombos disappeared. According to the leakers, they went into hiding to stay clear of the surface. Given that the Imagined Order and The Seven were destroying POIs one after the other, staying underground was the best option. Unfortunately, it didn't help.

Once the dust settled and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 began, there were no Klombos in sight. Despite the community's best efforts, not a single one could be found (alive, that is). Within minutes of the downtime ending, Twitter began being flooded with images of Klombo skulls.

It would seem that hiding underground didn't do much. What makes this worse is the fact that no one even knows what killed them since they were pretty much indestructible. However, since they are still visible in the game's files, they may make a grand return to the island in the future. Here's how:

1) Mutated Klombo (Bloom variant)

The Reality Tree is slowly spreading its roots all over the island. This, in turn, will eventually transform the terrain and mutate it. When this happens, everything it comes into contact with will mutate as well. This includes both flora and fauna.

If this is taken into consideration, any Klombos left hiding deep underground will be mutated as well. They will become stronger and more resistant to future events that may occur on the island if the bloom or Bloomwatcher doesn't kill them first.

2) Klombo from a different reality

The present reality is not the only one in Fortnite. There are millions, if not billions, of realities that are hidden in plain sight. With The Zero Point once more exposed and floating underneath the lake on the island, something or someone may activate it and create a rift.

Since Klombos are a part of the Metaverse, it's likely that there are other variants of them in other realities. If a rift is created, a new type of Klombo may appear on the island. However, players must keep in mind that this is a hypothetical situation.

3) Undead Klombo

There are roughly four months left before Fortnitemares 2022 begins. As most players are aware by now, during that timeframe, the island is usually attacked by evil forces. The community has to band together and fight back to defeat them and save the island from ruination.

Some of the most common enemy types found during this time are zombies that are used to jumpscare unsuspecting players. Now, since Klombos are dead, they can theoretically be turned into zombies or perhaps animated skeletons. Since Epic Games has had giant Caretakers roaming the island in Fortnite Chapter 2, having undead Klombos wouldn't really be too far-fetched.

