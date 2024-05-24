Fortnite: Wrecked has brought a lot of changes to fit its post-apocalyptic theme, and knowing how to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is definitely going to be one of the most useful skills you can have. Epic Games has reintroduced Vehicle Mods into the loot pool. These new attachments, spread all across the Chapter 5 map, allow you to turn any vehicle you are driving into a force to be reckoned with.

However, while Vehicle Mods like the Cow Catcher already existed, Epic Games has modified how to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. This article will break down how to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and turn your car into a weapon of its own, while also enabling you to navigate the new locations added in Chapter 5 Season 3 more efficiently.

How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 to build your ideal wagon

1) Acquire a vehicle

Vehicle Mods can turn your normal cars into a tank. (Image via Epic Games)

Before heading into how to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, you will first have to, understandably, acquire a car that can accommodate these attachments.

As of writing, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has two base car templates, the Whiplash and the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV, both of which can be modded using Vehicle Mods. With these cars being spread throughout the Chapter 5 map, you should not have a problem acquiring one.

2) Look for Vehicle Mod boxes

Vehicle Mod Boxes are spread throughout the Island. (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned previously, Epic Games has altered how to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, as you now have to find Vehicle Mod Boxes. These are spread out across the Island and have an insignia on them that notify what Mod the box holds.

While the Cow Catcher and Chonkers Off-Road Tires were already in the game, Epic Games introduced four new Vehicle Mods in Chapter 5 Season 3; all of these take up a specific slot in a vehicle. Given below is a full list of all Fortnite Vehicle Mods and what slot they occupy in a car in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

Machine Gun Turret (Roof Slot)

Grenade Launcher Turret (Roof Slot)

Spiked Bumper (Front Bumper Slot)

Cow Catcher (Front Bumper Slot)

Bulletproof Tires (Tires Slot)

Chonkers Off-Road Tires (Tires Slot)

On the question of how to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, to apply any one of these Vehicle Mods, you simply have to hit the corresponding Vehicle Mod Box with your car. This will add the Vehicle Mod to your car. If you choose to replace an applied mod with another that takes up the same slot or even with the same one, you can do so by finding and hitting a Vehicle Mod Box.

