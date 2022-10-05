How to win more games of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to improve immediately

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is about to enter its third week. With the game growing more popular with each passing season, the servers are being flooded with greenhorns and battle royale enthusiasts.

With so many untested loopers joining the world of battle royale, many are unable to get a grasp of gameplay and mechanics. They end up playing rashly and get eliminated even before mid-game.

Learning to adapt and survive in Fortnite is not too difficult. With a bit of focus and understanding of the basics, newbies will be rubbing shoulders with veterans in-game in no time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Taking advantage of the environment and 4 other easy tips that can be employed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

1) Employ stealth when possible

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG



- Suppressed Assault Rifle

- Suppressed SMG

- Shadow Bomb

- Shield Bubble These items will be un-vaulted today at 9 AM ET as part of this week's #Fortnite Wild Week:- Suppressed Assault Rifle- Suppressed SMG- Shadow Bomb- Shield Bubble These items will be un-vaulted today at 9 AM ET as part of this week's #Fortnite Wild Week:- Suppressed Assault Rifle- Suppressed SMG- Shadow Bomb- Shield Bubble https://t.co/V3EFcwHAf7

With Suppressed SMGs back in Fortnite, playing stealthily has gotten a whole lot easier. Granted, the higher tiers of this SMG are infinitely better than the lower ones, but they can all mitigate noise and mask the direction of gunshots.

Using this weapon, players can sneak into positions and open fire at unsuspecting opponents. Furthermore, since the weapon has a low crosshair-bloom effect when continuously fired, it can be used in somewhat sustained fire mode.

Getting a few quick headshots is the best way to use this weapon. Since shots do not produce any noise, a hit-and-run or hit-and-hide tactic can also be employed to get the upper hand.

2) When playing Zero-Build, carry a Cow Catcher

Finding cover becomes difficult in Fortnite's Zero-Build mode. While structures, trees, and rocks do provide protection, they won't last when under sustained fire. Eventually, players will have to rotate or abandon their position. During this process, sustaining damage is almost a certainty.

This is where the humble Cow Catcher comes into play. Players can throw one and crouch behind it to take cover. It can absorb an infinite amount of damage without being destroyed, making it perfect for pitched gunfights.

With the right angle and peek timing, players can counter-shoot opponents from safety. Those proficient with a sniper can use this technique to land devastating shots on target. The new Cobra DMR is the perfect weapon for this type of warfare.

3) Take and hold the high ground during a fight

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Break into a rapid sprint or slide to evade incoming fire and use mantling to take the high ground!" #Fortnite News Update: Sprint, Slide, Mantle"Break into a rapid sprint or slide to evade incoming fire and use mantling to take the high ground!" #Fortnite News Update: Sprint, Slide, Mantle"Break into a rapid sprint or slide to evade incoming fire and use mantling to take the high ground!" https://t.co/gBPn3fhP2W

No matter the mode being played in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, taking and holding the high ground will make a lot of difference. While it can be argued that players can be shot by opponents on low ground, that's only due to poor use of terrain, builds, and camera angles.

If one of these parameters is not checked and implemented as intended, holding the high ground will be of as little use as standing on open terrain. To make the most of the situation, players need to anticipate from which direction opponents will try to break through.

Holding this chokepoint and denying them a footing will not only waste their supplies but will also make them doubt their strategy. Eventually, they'll give up or be eliminated in the fight.

4) Use the environment and terrain to gain an advantage

Learning how to use the environment and terrain to gain an advantage is very useful in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Given that there are different types of biomes on the island, a number of strategies can be implemented on each one of them.

For instance, the Reality Tree POI offers natural high ground to players. Those who manage to secure the top of the tree will gain unparalleled access to the surrounding area. Any opponents that come within range can be fired upon with clear visibility.

Another good example is the area in and around Lustrous Lagoon. The high volume of trees can be used to hide from opponents. Anytime the crackling of gunfire fills the air, if players are unsure who's shooting at them, they can blend in with the tropical trees and hide.

5) Rushing opponents is not always a good option

While the aim of a match in Fortnite is to win by eliminating opponents, rushing at them guns blazing is not always a good idea. Whether it is Zero-Build or normal build mode, players need to employ strategy at every level.

For instance, if the enemy holds the high ground, go around. If they have better firing positions and cannot be flanked, rotate out of the area. Rushing is not always the solution to every problem.

Understanding how to critically approach engagements will make all the difference. At times, no amount of bullets fired will be able to change the tide and outcome of a gunfight. At times, one Shockwave Grenade can be more lethal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far