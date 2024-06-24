“I just want to play mega city one more time”: Community wants different maps to be featured in Fortnite Reload

Fortnite Reload has been making a lot of noise in the community, with the new game mode tossing players back into the simpler times of Chapter 1 while offering a much faster-paced environment to compete in. However, while the mode seems to be doing incredibly well, some think that the Reload mode could benefit from variety when it comes to its map.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/v0idflam3, where the player proposed that Epic Games implement other maps from the game's history such as Chapter 4 into Fortnite Reload. The player showcased various concepts of what the Reload mode map could look like if this idea were to come to fruition.

The Reddit post ignited a flurry of responses from the community, with Redditor u/brockoliscrewer coming forward and expressing their desire to see Mega City return to the Reload mode:

“I just want to play mega city one more time”

Comments from the community (Reddit/v0idflam3)

Other members of the community took to the comments to chime in on the discussion regarding the Reload mode bringing other beloved locations back to the game. u/Sir_DogeGD added to the original post's idea of the Reload mode having other maps, suggesting how the mode would be perfect for implementing a feature that allows players to use a different map in every match.

Redditor u/AdLegitimate1637, on the other hand, expressed their appreciation for the concept showcased in the post, pointing out how having the map based around different biomes is a great idea. u/charlesleecartman suggested that the Reload mode with Duos and a Mega City-based map would work perfectly.

Comments from the community (Reddit/v0idflam3)

Additionally, u/Remarkable-Horror760 joked about how they want the ice-based map to be added to the game so they can use it as an excuse to wear the Frostbite Outfit.

Will Epic Games be changing the Fortnite Reload map?

The current Reload map (Image via Epic Games)

It is no surprise that the Reload mode has been getting a lot of attention from the community, given its ties to the game's earlier seasons. However, the question does arise of whether Epic Games will preserve the OG feeling of the map or change it as time goes on just like other Battle Royale maps.

Since there are files suggesting that Epic Games will likely bring back items like Junk Rifts and Mechs to the Reload mode, it seems the developers will be taking steps to make sure that the mode doesn't grow stale.

That being said, map changes for the Reload mode would not be far-fetched to expect down the line.

