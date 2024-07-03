“I love positive posts like this”: Fortnite community reacts to player’s wholesome interaction while completing Wastelander Magneto challenges

Fortnite has allowed players to experience a variety of different moments, ranging from intense and skillful battles to hilarious mishaps that make for great stories. Among this vast spectrum of possibilities, players can find friendly opponents in a sea of bloodthirsty enemies that not only make for a wholesome encounter but an efficient one at times.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/redical_hi-5, where the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 3, donning the Joey Caliente Outfit and interacting with an unlikely friend with the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic.

Both players can be seen using their pickaxes to hit the Mythic's shield ability. While this seems unorthodox, it is related to the Magneto quests for the Battle Pass.

The quest requires players to block 200 hits using the defensive ability of the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic. Since this can be a tedious process, the players decided to help each other out.

The Reddit post understandably attracted a lot of attention from the community, with Reddit user u/Emergency-Tension464 expressing their appreciation for in-game moments like this and stating:

“I love positive posts like this.”

Comment byu/redical_hi-5 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/redical_hi-5)

Other members of the community took to the comments to chime in on the wholesome Chapter 5 Season 3 moment displayed in the Reddit clip. Reddit user u/Saberer2451 echoed u/Emergency-Tension464's sentiments about the moment, highlighting how the game needs more instances of unlikely friendships.

Reddit user u/SamiTheAnxiousBean expressed surprise that not only was the player able to find a friendly opponent but also communicated their quest needs with each other.

Meanwhile, another Reddit user u/BuildingLess1814 revealed how, in their case, they were able to complete the Wastelander Magneto challenge using a bot with less than stellar aim.

How to get the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Magneto Gauntlets Mythic (Image via Epic Games)

The Magneto Gauntlets Mythic, alongside the Weapon X Lab landmark, was recently introduced to Chapter 5 Season 3 to celebrate the release of Wastelander Magneto in the Wrecked Battle Pass. The gauntlets allow players to harness Magneto's mutant power of magnetism and utilize it in defensive and offensive situations.

This versatile new Mythic can be found quite easily, as it is available in floor loot and chests. Additionally, you can also find and approach the Wastelander Magneto NPC at the Brawler's Battlegrounds POI to purchase the item in exchange for Gold Bars.

