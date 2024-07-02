Joey Caliente skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 5 Season 3 with the update v30.20 on July 1, 2024. The character in question is a newcomer to the Metaverse because it uses a unique in-game model. Judging by the aesthetics and other factors, it can be said that Joey Caliente was likely fashioned after a pepper. It's unclear which one, but probably one that ranks very high in Scoville Heat Units (SHU).

Despite things heating up a bit, the character will provide no added benefits in combat. Nevertheless, he is pretty rad to look at. To sweeten the deal, the character also has a LEGO model. This means that you can use Joey Caliente when exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds.

That said, here is how to get Joey Caliente skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get the Joey Caliente skin in Fortnite in Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Joey Caliente skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (July 2, 2024), the Joey Caliente skin is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to the character and associated with The Scovillain Set.

The set comprises these four cosmetic items:

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Joey Caliente Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks. Note that the total price for all cosmetics purchased separately is 2,300 V-Bucks. As mentioned, you can also buy the Joey Caliente skin in Fortnite separately.

You can purchase the Joey Caliente skin in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

Joey Caliente (Outfit + Selectable Styles) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Joey Caliente (LEGO Outfit) and Liquid Regret (Back Bling). The Spice Slicer (Pickaxe) will cost 800 V-Bucks when purchased separately.

How long will the Joey Caliente skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Joey Caliente skin will remain listed until July 5, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Joey Caliente skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until July 5, 2024, at 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

