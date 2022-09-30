Is Elon Musk buying Fortnite? Explained

Is Elon Musk buying Fortnite? Well, although he has the money to donate to streamers and buy Twitter, he's not going to be purchasing the game anytime soon. Despite being the richest person in the world, he has no interest in the comings and goings of the metaverse.

In fact, it's doubtful if he's ever played a round of Fortnite Battle Royale in his life. Given that he's aiming to put humans on Mars by 2050, create a neurolink between man and machine, and provide super-fast internet worldwide, purchasing a battle royale game is not his modus operandi.

Why does "Is Elon Musk buying Fortnite?" keep trending now and again?

The origin of the "Is Elon Musk buying Fortnite?" meme (Image via Twitter/elonmusk)

Why does the term "Is Elon Musk buying Fortnite?" keeps popping up on search trends and social media? As it turns out, Elon Musk posted a meme back in 2018 that resurfaced again after the Twitter-buyout fiasco. In it, the headline reads: Elon Musk buys Fortnite and deletes it.

This is shared on certain social media forums every now and then, which causes Google to pick up on the keywords and consider it a trend. When enough news outlets cover the topic, it becomes relevant for weeks once again, sometimes even months.

Will Elon Musk ever buy Fortnite?

Elon Musk may never buy Fortnite, not because he can't afford it, but rather due to the fact that Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, may never sell. Considering that the company has a private evaluation of $31.5 billion as of April 2022, there's no need to sell it to anyone.

Furthermore, given that Unreal Engine 5 is among the most popular game-development tools in the industry, even "if" Fortnite ever fails, it will carry the company forward. Additionally, the company also has several notable subsidiaries and divisions such as Bandcamp, ArtStation, SuperAwesome, and Harmonix to name a few.

Time to make some harmonic melodies (Image via Twitter/EpicNewsroom)

On that note, seeing that the metaverse has existed for five years and has only grown stronger over time, the "if" is unlikely to ever occur. With the Zero-Build mode flooding the servers with new players and collaborations keeping Epic's coffers filled, the company's evaluation will only rise with time.

Of course, this doesn't mean that "Is Elon Musk buying Fortnite?" memes will slow down. With the keywords attracting a lot of traffic over time, content creators and meme-makers will keep the fire burning for as long as possible. Truth be told, this trend indirectly benefits the game as well.

SypherPK @SypherPK This @elonmusk and @FortniteGame crossover is rather amusing. Can we get an Elon Musk skin and a Tesla glider in Fortnite? This @elonmusk and @FortniteGame crossover is rather amusing. Can we get an Elon Musk skin and a Tesla glider in Fortnite?

Given that Elon Musk's name is attached to the game, more people are bound to take notice despite it being a meme. With a bit of persuasion, even those who have never heard of Fortnite may decide to take a leap of faith from the Battle Bus.

With all that being said, if the "Is Elon Musk buying Fortnite '' meme continues to grow and trend, Epic Games may approach the entrepreneur to add him as an Icon Series skin in-game. While this proposal might seem outlandish, a new collaboration with Goat Simulator just dropped.

Ali-A just got GOAT-ed! (Image via Twitter/OMGitsAliA)

Also, having him as an in-game character will bring the meme full circle and put more money into Epic's vaults. Perhaps one day this collaboration may become a reality. Until then, browsing memes on social media will have to suffice.

