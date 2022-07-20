While the building mechanics originated in Fortnite's Save The World mode, it wasn't until the BR mode that things kicked off. Buildings evolved and went from large structures used to hold off hordes of monsters to miniature boxes on the field of battle. This dynamic shift brought about the birth of box-fighting.

However, given the skill required to box-fight or build-fight, not everyone can do it. Being able to outplay opponents within a small area is nothing short of a miracle. But this came with its own set of problems. Since not everyone can build, those who can, win most of the fights.

That all changed with the introduction of the Zero Build mode at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2. With the need and ability to build taken away, players only need to focus on fighting. While Epic didn't reinvent the wheel by introducing this new mode, they did refine it to a large extent.

So, the question being asked here is: "Is the Fortnite Zero Build mode better than Battle Royale? It's time to find out.

Fortnite versus Fortnite - Building versus Battle

Is Fortnite's Zero Build mode better? Well, probably not. At least not for everyone. While the mode does remove the need to build, it also terminates the very thing that made the game what it is today. Is that a bad thing? No.

As mentioned, since mastering the building mechanics is not easy for everyone, this gives players more opportunities to win a match. While the matchmaking system is imperfect, the new mode has allowed even the most basic players to score some sweet Victory Royales.

Mega Saint¿!¿! @SonMega Zero build Fortnite is fun Zero build Fortnite is fun https://t.co/ED1TfHNaOe

By focusing all the attention on gunfights and strategy, it has become a very traditional BR game in the truest of senses. While not everyone is a fan of it, there's no need to complain as the original BR mode is still alive and kicking.

That being said, to state that Zero Build mode is better than the one with building enabled would be wrong.

Since many players still enjoy sweating it out in build-fights, simply pointing and shooting is not something they want to do. To them, the entire point of playing Fortnite is the building mechanics. Take that out of the picture, and it's just another looter-shooter BR game.

As far as it can be said, each mode is the best for the individual player and their respective choice. Everyone's a winner in Epic's books. However, there is one thing that's worth mentioning, and while it's not alarming, it does raise a few questions.

Zero Build is good for business

Over the last few months, everyone from casual players to bonafide Fortnite streamers have praised the mode. Truth be told, this is perhaps one of the few times that the community en masse has supported a bold move by the developers.

SypherPK @SypherPK A lot more people are enjoying the removal of building in Fortnite than I could have ever imagined 🤯 A lot more people are enjoying the removal of building in Fortnite than I could have ever imagined 🤯

Those who enjoy the normal BR have praised Zero Build, and those who dislike the building mechanics are elevated. With it getting so much attention, does this mean Epic Games will shift their focus completely to Zero Build mode? No, and it would be ludicrous to think that.

For starters, the BR mode is as OG as OG gets. It's been around for nearly five years, and things are just getting started. While the Zero Build mode has been getting much attention, this does not mean the developers will abandon their firstborn.

Updates apply to both modes, and everything from tournaments to challenges are shared equally. While a few individuals may cry wolf and try to make things look bad, it's mostly done for clickbait views. As far as the truth is concerned, both modes are excellent, and each is good in its own way. Period.

