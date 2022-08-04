John Cena could get more iconic skins in Fortnite Battle Royale

John Cena got his own Fortnite Battle Royale skin in late July. The professional wrestler, who has millions of followers on his social media profiles, has enjoyed the response he's received from the video game community so far.

The Cena skin was released on July 28 and features two different styles. Aside from that, the popular actor received other cosmetic items, including an exclusive emote.

Epic Games is always looking for interesting people and brands to collaborate with, and it appears that they hit the jackpot with John Cena. The wrestler is interested in further collaborations with Epic, so we could possibly get even more cosmetic items based on him.

John Cena wants to collaborate with Fortnite even more

John Cena has enjoyed the response from the Fortnite community since the release of his skin. The 16-time champion is one of the most famous celebrities who has been featured as a skin in the video game, so this collaboration is a win-win for both Epic and Cena.

A few days after his skin was released, the popular wrestler posted a tweet on his official profile, revealing his future plans.

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! 🥃

Considering that Epic is always looking for new collaborations, the wrestler could easily become a new icon for the video game.

What skins could John Cena get in Fortnite?

Besides his impressive wrestling career, Cena is a talented actor as well. He has appeared in many movies and shows, and some of his most recent roles include Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad and Jakob Toretto in F9: The Fast Saga.

Earlier this year, there were some leaks about the Peacemaker skin coming to the video game. Unfortunately, the skin still hasn't been released.

The Fast & Furious movie franchise is also very popular, especially among Fortnite Battle Royale players. John Cena has been in two of these movies so far, and he plays the role of the main antagonist.

There has been a lot of talk about Transformers coming to Fortnite as well. Cena plays the role of government operative Agent Burns in Bumblebee, a movie centered on the Transformers character of the same name.

Aside from these three roles, the popular wrestler has appeared in many other movies, from action to comedy. He has a lot to offer to the video game, which is why so many players are excited about the possibility of another collaboration.

It's important to point out that John Cena said that he was already looking for more ways to get involved with the game. This could potentially mean that he is already having discussions with Epic Games regarding their next collaboration.

Could a Fortnite x WWE collaboration finally happen?

WWE is very popular around the globe and has millions of fans in the United States alone. Epic Games has already collaborated with numerous WWE stars, including Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, The Undertaker, and a few others.

John Cena has his own WWE-themed skin in Fortnite Battle Royale, while The Rock plays The Foundation, one of the most important characters in the storyline. Considering how important Johnson is and the fact that Cena wants to further collaborate with Epic, we might see a Fortnite x WWE collaboration in the future.

While Fortnite players only got the outfit of the 16-time champion, Rocket League players received a Roman Reigns decal. Furthermore, Epic Games has introduced several WWE icons as skins Fall Gays, including The Undertaker.

There are many amazing WWE characters who could come to the popular video game, and there is no doubt that future collaborations will be extremely popular.

