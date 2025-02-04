Kai Cenat x iShowSpeed Fortnite OG Season 2 stream: Where to watch and timings

Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed will reunite for another live marathon on February 4, 2025, at 4 PM Eastern Time as Fortnite OG Season 2 arrives. Their previous collaboration garnered hundreds of thousands of live viewers and lasted 57 hours, during which they aimed to play until they secured victory. In that session, they endured 206 defeats before finally securing a win in their 207th match. This time, the duo has set the same goal: to continue streaming until they secure a win.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Kai Cenat x iShowSpeed Fortnite OG Season 2 stream.

Also read: Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Kai Cenat x iShowSpeed Fortnite OG Season 2 stream: Everything you need to know

The live stream announcement was made on Kai Cenat's X account, and it gained over 23,000 likes within a few hours. The caption of the post read:

Trending

"KAI X SPEED FORTNITE SEASON 2 TILL WE BEAT IT TOMORROW"

Expand Tweet

Given their past experience, this challenge could lead to another extended streaming session, especially with potential obstacles like stream-sniping, where players intentionally disrupt popular live streamers' games.

Where to watch

Viewers can tune in to Kai Cenat's Twitch and iShowSpeed's YouTube channels to watch the event live. Here are the links:

Timings

Here are the stream's start times in major time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): February 4, 1 pm (UTC -8)

February 4, 1 pm (UTC -8) Mountain Time (MT): February 4, 2 pm (UTC -7)

February 4, 2 pm (UTC -7) Central Time (CT): February 4, 3 pm (UTC -6)

February 4, 3 pm (UTC -6) Eastern Time (ET): February 4, 4 pm (UTC -5)

February 4, 4 pm (UTC -5) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): February 4, 9 pm (UTC +0)

February 4, 9 pm (UTC +0) Moscow Standard Time (MSK): February 4, 12 am (February 5) (UTC +3)

February 4, 12 am (February 5) (UTC +3) Indian Standard Time (IST): February 5, 2:30 am (UTC +5:30)

February 5, 2:30 am (UTC +5:30) China Standard Time (CST): February 5, 5 am (UTC +8)

February 5, 5 am (UTC +8) Japan Standard Time (JST): February 5, 6 am (UTC +9)

February 5, 6 am (UTC +9) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): February 5, 7 am (UTC +10)

February 5, 7 am (UTC +10) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): February 5, 10 am (UTC +13)

Also read: Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Nike Air Jordan collaboration

Read more Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback