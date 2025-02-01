Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Nike Air Jordan collaboration

The latest Fortnite leaks hint at an upcoming collaboration with Nike Air Jordan, which has both fans of the game and sneakerheads excited. Epic Games is known to collaborate with some of the biggest fashion brands and already has a host of Nike items in the Item Shop. So it comes as no surprise that they would want to expand the partnership to add more cosmetic choices for gamers.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan collaboration based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest a Nike Nike Air Jordan collaboration is on its way

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners, including @Hypex, @ShiinaBR, and more, suggest that a Nike Air Jordan collaboration is set to arrive tomorrow (February 2, 2025). Epic Games has an existing collaboration with the global brand, offering players a wide assortment of Kicks and skins based on trending shoes and clothing.

Now it seems that they wish to expand the current listing and offer players even more cosmetic choices that would allow them to enjoy this brand partnership. According to the Fortnite leaks and data mined, here are the items players can expect:

Full Nike Air Jordan Bundle: 1800 V-Bucks

Skin (with two selectable styles): 1200 V-Bucks

Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks

Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

The collaboration is set to bring a host of cosmetics based on Nike and their Air Jordan line of shoes. Additionally, the leaks suggest that a themed Back Bling and Pickaxe are also set to join the fray. Nike already has a wide assortment of themed cosmetics in-game, ranging from over twenty different kicks and outfits. This new bundle will be especially appealing to fans of athleticwear or brand collectors.

Keep in mind that Epic Games has not given an official confirmation regarding the arrival of this Nike Air Jordan collaboration. So, players will have to wait for an announcement or teaser from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

