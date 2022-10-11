Leaked Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map: True or hoax?

Is the leaked Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Map real? No. While a lot of work and love has been put into the concept art, it's not an official mockup. Based on the facts, the concept map was created by a user called RaphooComix.

Although the artist mentions that the "Chapter 4" map is a concept, many seem to be confused about this fact. This has led to numerous community members posting and spreading it like wildfire on social media. Understandably, it didn't take long for things to spiral out of control.

It's not a very big scale for a reason stay tuned for future seasons on this map Fortnite Chapter 4 Map! Officially sharing it on Twitter. This project was a lot of fun to make. A lot of you mentioned it's quite "small"It's not a very big scale for a reasonstay tuned for future seasons on this map #fortnite #fortnite paradise Fortnite Chapter 4 Map! Officially sharing it on Twitter. This project was a lot of fun to make. A lot of you mentioned it's quite "small" It's not a very big scale for a reason 👀 stay tuned for future seasons on this map #fortnite #fortniteparadise https://t.co/HaG67VrqVf

Moving on, the map is an amazing concept that is filled to the brim with ideas and even a storyline. The concept artist has introduced several biomes and terrain types such as icebergs, table-mountains, tundra, and even farmlarms.

Owing to its rich and varied topography, the map ditches the traditional layout of the island in-game and has an unorthodox approach to landscaping. Aside from the terrain, new weapons and items have also been introduced to the loot pool to better suit the setting. Here's a video showing the work in detail:

One of the salient features of this map is a POI called "Stabilizer Of The Island." It is here that The Zero Point is kept safe, with the location functioning as a bastion and home for the protectors of this enigmatic relic.

Prominent Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill addresses "leaked" Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map

While many clickbait creators scrambled to garner views off of the supposed Chapter 4 map, long-time Fortnite veteran Tabor Hill took to YouTube to debunk the claims and talk about the situation.

Here's what he had to say about it:

"On Saturday, I received quite a few messages about the leaked Chapter 4 map. Yes, you heard me right, Chapter 4. If you don't know, there's been a lot of speculation, rumors, and some confirmation that the next season is in fact going to be Chapter 4 Season 1 and not Chapter 3 Season 5."

Given that there are several hints pointing towards a new chapter soon, anything that even remotely reiterates the speculation will be taken as the truth. However, considering how most of it is just rumors at this point, it's best not to rush to rash conclusions.

On that note, Tabor Hill did have something else to say that was rather interesting. He concluded the above statement by saying:

"I'll do a separate video on that, it's a little too early to talk about such things. So stay tuned for some inside information on that."

Taking into consideration that Tabor Hill was one of the first content creators to hint at Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 by mentioning "Flipside," it's possible that he has an inside scoop on things to come.

However, as he mentioned, it's far too early to disclose details or provide an accurate picture of what's to come. Furthermore, since most content creators have to sign an NDA with Epic Games, revealing confidential game data cannot be done on a whim.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames Epic *might* be working on a new map for Chapter 3 Season 5.



Epic has been updating the future season's Epic Games launch options for testing, and they included these



Originally it was just "Test Map", now "Test Map" has been changed to Artemis, and a new map (??) is the main?? Epic *might* be working on a new map for Chapter 3 Season 5.Epic has been updating the future season's Epic Games launch options for testing, and they included theseOriginally it was just "Test Map", now "Test Map" has been changed to Artemis, and a new map (??) is the main?? https://t.co/3c4x50U9uT

That being said, while there is a possibility of Epic Games further shortening each phase of the storyline to make things interesting, there's no tangible proof at the moment. While data miners have found potential information regarding a brand new map, it may not be for Chapter 4 Season 1.

Could the concept Fortnite map be an early version of "Asteria" that was found in the files?

No doubt the concept map looks amazing and provides a fresh take on what the island could look like in the future, but it's not even close to what Epic likely has in mind. Considering that the island has always been more or less conjoined by land with limited in-land water bodies, the pattern will repeat for years to come.

That said, while the developers do like to switch things up now and again by playing around with island topography, nothing else changes. The only exception to this rule was Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, when the Loop caused a giant tsunami to cover the island. Here's a video showcasing the map in detail.

Other than this one time, Epic has not deviated from the tried-and-tested island formula. While there is no doubt that having something similar to the concept map would indeed be a welcome change, gameplay will be severely affected.

Since most players walk, run, and glide to rotate from one position to the next, having large water bodies or breaks in the island's land mass will result in utter chaos. Even if multiple mobility tools were added to the mix, it wouldn't be enough.

That said, it can be confirmed that the concept map created by RaphooComix is in no way related to Asteria or anything else Epic has lined up. Perhaps it can be recreated in Fortnite Creative Mode as a side project, but other than that, it's not official.

