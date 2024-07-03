How to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite?

Knowing how to plant seeds and grow crops in LEGO Fortnite is very useful. It will give you the ability to create a sustainable source of food for the early game. Although you can find and harvest fruits/vegetables in the wild, there is a certain satisfaction in growing them yourself. While LEGO Fortnite is far from being a farming simulator, it's good to know the basics of planting seeds and growing crops.

This will come in handy when exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. That said, here is how to plant seeds and grow crops in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get seeds in LEGO Fortnite?

A few seeds that can be found in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

To grow crops in LEGO Fortnite you'll first need to know how to get seeds. There are three ways to obtain seeds: Digging in the dirt, searching chests/storage units, and using a Grain Mill.

That said, here are the three best ways to get seeds in LEGO Fortnite:

1) Digging in the dirt

Digging in the dirt is a slow, but easy way to get seeds in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

To start digging for seeds in LEGO Fortnite, you'll need a few things. First and foremost, a Crafting Bench will be a must. Secondly, you'll need a Shovel (Uncommon). To create this you will need the following:

Knotroot Rod (3)

Plank (1)

To get these resources, you'll need to have a Lumber Mill and a Forest Axe (Uncommon). It could take a while to get the latter tool, but it will be worth it in the long run.

Once you have everything in order, create a Shovel (Uncommon) using the Crafting Bench and start digging in the dirt. Depending on which biome you're in, the type of seeds will vary. Lastly, a Shovel (Common) also works great for digging, but I haven't been able to get seeds using it. It only gives Soil.

2) Searching chests/storage units

Exploring is a good way to get seeds in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

If digging in the dirt to find seeds in LEGO Fortnite is not your thing, you could always go exploring to find some. If you're lucky, you can find numerous seeds in chests and other storage units across the open world.

The best part about this is that you have a chance to come across seeds from other biomes. For instance, if you're in the Grasslands, you could still find seeds from the Desert biome.

3) Grind down plants to get seeds using a Grain Mill

Build a Grain Mill to make it easier to get seeds in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

If you're tired of digging in the dirt and running about to find seeds, you could always build a Grain Mill to get some. This is not an early-game item, but can be built rather easily if you have the resources. To build a Grain Mill you will need the following:

Knotroot Rod (20)

Granite Slab (20)

Shell (3)

To get the Knotwood Rod, you'll need a Forest Axe (Uncommon) and a Lumber Mill. For the Granite Slab, you will need a Pickaxe (Uncommon) and a Stone Breaker. Once you have everything, build the Grain Mill, and toss in fruits/vegetables to extract their seeds.

It's a long-drawn process but is sustainable in the long term. With that, you're now one step closer to knowing how to plant seeds and grow crops in LEGO Fortnite.

List of all seeds in LEGO Fortnite and where to find them

LEGO Fortnite Seed Name Location Raspberry Seed Grasslands Slapberry Seed Shore Snowberry See Frostlands Pepper Seed Dry Valley Wheat Grain Grasslands Corn Kernal Grasslands Pumpkin Seed Grasslands

How to plant seeds in LEGO Fortnite?

Plant seeds in LEGO Fortnite to start your farm (Image via Epic Games)

Now that you have some seeds, it's time to plant them. This is a simple process. Here's what you will need to create a Garden Plot to plant seeds and grow plants in LEGO Fortnite:

Soil (2)

Fertilizer (1)

You already know how to get Soil, so let's talk about fertilizers. There are a few ways to get some, but the easiest and quickest method would be to pick some from the ground. In case you're wondering, wildlife drops Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite, which you can scoop up and keep safe in your inventory. That said, you are now ready to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite.

How to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite?

Learning how to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite will give you a surplus of food (Image via Epic Games)

Once you've created a Garden Plot, interact with it and place a seed of your choice in the slot. Although seeds are limited to a particular biome, you can grow any type of plant from any biome in the biome of your choice. This is useful as it's not always possible to travel to a certain biome to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite.

After you plant a seed, wait a while, and your seed will grow into a mature plant. Once it's ready to be harvested, interact with it to obtain the fruit/vegetable that was planted. You can then use them in various recipes.

Grow crops in LEGO Fortnite to create your own farm (Image via Epic Games)

Keep in mind that certain types of plants will have to be re-planted after each harvest. Crops like Wheat and Pumpkin will restart the entire growing process after being harvested, requiring you to add more seeds to the Garden Plot. However, others like Snow Berry and Raspberry, need only be planted once.

After being harvested they will restart the growing cycle without you having to place a new seed in the Garden Plot. When ready, you can harvest them once again. With that, you are now ready to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite and build a sustained source of food for you, your friends, and your domesticated animals.

