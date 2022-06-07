Major Fortnite update to change Creative mode forever

Fortnite's Creative mode is slowly but surely taking over the game. According to Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney, half of all in-game playtime comes from custom player-made maps.

Given that the developers have a few official playlists, this indicates that users prefer to jump onto the Creative maps over the official BR and Team Rumble playlists. This is precisely why Epic Games is pushing for better Creative interfaces and options for users.

At the start of Chapter 3 Season 3, leakers managed to find a major update for the Creative mode. It's unclear when this will be ready and pushed to the game, but it will improve upon the device mechanics and make things more streamlined for players. Here's everything that's known about it thus far.

Fortnite Creative mode will be getting an overhaul

Before readers proceed with the article, let it be known that this is not Creative 2.0. While this new system will improve the existing one, it's not a complete overhaul of the Creative mode. It's currently unclear when Creative 2.0 will be added to the game. With that said, it's time to continue.

The leak in question about the Creative mode revolves around 'devices.' These devices allow the creator to implement certain functionality into their maps. However, at the moment, it's not fine-tuned, and managing them all can get messy.

HYPEX @HYPEX @DeutscheAlman



Looks like Epic are working on replacing the devices' channels system with a new system where you can select devices and functionalities directly. It's still unfinished but here's their current idea so far: HUGE Upcoming Creative Update found by @onlytrueyousef Looks like Epic are working on replacing the devices' channels system with a new system where you can select devices and functionalities directly. It's still unfinished but here's their current idea so far: HUGE Upcoming Creative Update found by @onlytrueyousef & @DeutscheAlman Looks like Epic are working on replacing the devices' channels system with a new system where you can select devices and functionalities directly. It's still unfinished but here's their current idea so far: https://t.co/XQCug4oirz

With the new update, the entire device system will be reworked and replaced with a more user-friendly system wherein the creator can select devices and functionality directly. In theory, this should speed up the entire process and cut short the hours required to get things into place.

Sadly, while there is some visual aid to showcase how the new system will look and function, there's no confirmed release date as of yet. Knowing how Epic Games functions, these features are likely to be added during a large update.

HYPEX @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman I don't know if they'll actually replace it, it could be an additional way to manage devices, as @EchoBuilds said! @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman I don't know if they'll actually replace it, it could be an additional way to manage devices, as @EchoBuilds said!

While this is likely at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, it may just as easily be added during the current season. Furthermore, according to leakers, this system may or may not replace the old one but rather function as an additional way to manage devices. It's left to be seen which one of the above comes true.

What does the Fortnite community feel about these changes?

As with all updates in Fortnite, reactions are often a mixed bag of chocolates. While some are excited about the update, others are worried that it might break the existing system and jeopardize their maps. A Creative Creator by the name of EchoBuilds stated:

"I don't see how it would replace the current system as that'd probably break everything, but being an additional way to control things would be amazing and look a lot easier too."

Although these concerns may seem invalid, Epic Games does have a history of breaking the game with certain updates. Albeit not intentional, the repercussions are absolute. When it comes to custom maps, losing out on hours, if not months of work, will not be taken lightly by the community.

Here are a few more reactions from users:

FN.FACTorCAP @kfhfnfjh @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman In my opinion I think this would make the Fortnite creative community mad. It has a giant impact on what we build and do and while I do think it's pretty smart, it won't satisfy some people's needs @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman In my opinion I think this would make the Fortnite creative community mad. It has a giant impact on what we build and do and while I do think it's pretty smart, it won't satisfy some people's needs 😊

Tat @Tatoretot @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef



This is great but im worried on how it’s gonna affect the Devices on the old system, I have a map with 300 different channels and use and so many devices on thus channels that I don’t remember how they work. If this resets them that’s gonna be a problem @DeutscheAlman Oh?This is great but im worried on how it’s gonna affect the Devices on the old system, I have a map with 300 different channels and use and so many devices on thus channels that I don’t remember how they work. If this resets them that’s gonna be a problem @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman Oh?This is great but im worried on how it’s gonna affect the Devices on the old system, I have a map with 300 different channels and use and so many devices on thus channels that I don’t remember how they work. If this resets them that’s gonna be a problem

Dizzy @dizzy_shows @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman The old spawn pads and devices were so much better. The new ones always break and require a whole tutorial to figure out @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman The old spawn pads and devices were so much better. The new ones always break and require a whole tutorial to figure out

Toaster Lord @Toaster_Lord_ @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman If they do add this they should only implement it to new maps as this would so easily broke every old map @HYPEX @onlytrueyousef @DeutscheAlman If they do add this they should only implement it to new maps as this would so easily broke every old map

With all that said and done, while the new system does seem better, it will require extensive testing before being implemented. If it's an additional method to manage devices, there should be no problem. However, if the update aims to replace it altogether, there may be some unforeseen consequences.

