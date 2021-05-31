How to find Dual Pistols in Fortnite Season 6

Week 11 sees Fortnite challenge its players to use a pair of Dual Pistols.

A recent patch unvaulted the weapon, which was a fan favorite. There are five tiers to the Dual Pistols challenge, as players will need to deal certain levels of damage to players with the weapon. The first level requires players to deal 1500 damage, the second requires 3000, the third 4500, the fourth 6000 and the last one requires 7500 damage.

To do this, players are going to need to find Dual Pistols, which can be difficult considering chests give random weapons. This gun, classified as Epic and Rare, is a pretty uncommon find. There is, however, one method that guarantees Dual Pistols, but it is pricey and can only be done by five players in a match.

Two methods for finding Dual Pistols in Fortnite

Players can accomplish this by visiting the Durr Burger, which is just to the West of the Guardian of the Woods and to the Northeast of Shanty Town. Here, they can find Gutbomb, this location's NPC, and purchase the Hop Rock Dualies.

This functions the same way as the standard Dual Pistols, except for two things - it gives the player a zero gravity effect when fired, hence the "Hop Rock" name, and they cost 500 gold bars.

If players choose this method, they can follow up on their purchase by dueling Gutbomb and dealing some of the damage required for the Week 11 Challenges. If players opt not to pursue this method, the alternative is a little more challenging.

Gutbomb, the NPC found at the Durr Burger. Image via Pro Game Guides

Rather than finding and purchasing Exotic Hop Rock Dualies, players will simply need to scour locations and open chests to find regular Dual Pistols. This can be difficult and requires some luck, but it is the only alternative for players who'd prefer to keep their gold bars. Twitter user @Defaulting12 lamented the difficulty in finding the gun.

just looted 2 entire poi's in two different team rumble games and didn't find a single dual pistol — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) May 28, 2021

Echo_BadBatch replied that the price for the Hop Rock Dualies isn't that high and can be recouped quickly.

At this point, just buy the hop rock dualies, you can get the bars back easily — Echo_BadBatch (@Echo_BadBatch) May 28, 2021

Locations that have lots of chests are good for attempting to find a particular weapon. That means going to big locations which will likely attract a lot of players, which carries its own risk. Locations like Misty Meadows, Pleasant Park, Slurpy Swamp and others carry a lot of chests and attract a lot of enemies.

Dirty Docks is a great location for searching for Dual Pistols. It has an incredible 28 chests and is located on the edge of the map, making it less desirable for players aiming to land within the first Storm Circle.

Sweaty Sands is another similar location. While it isn't on the edge of the map, it is far enough away from the center of the island and it carries a lot of chests. The water surrounding it also makes for easy travel if no Dual Pistols can be found.

The quickest and easiest method to find Dual Pistols and complete the ensuing challenges is costly. Purchasing Hop Rock Dualies from Gutbomb might be the fastest way to complete the challenge, but at what cost?

While the alternative isn't an attractive option, it is cheaper and gives players the opportunity to truly play the game while completing missions, rather than just joining matches to complete missions.